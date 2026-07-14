Māori broadcasting veteran Henare Kingi dies aged 91

The Māori broadcasting community is mourning the passing of Henare Kingi (Ngāpuhi), one of the pioneering voices of Māori radio, who has died in Wellington aged 91.

In a social media post, his whānau confirmed he died early Tuesday morning at his home in Lower Hutt, surrounded by his tamariki and mokopuna.

For 25 years, Matua Henare was a familiar and reassuring presence on Wellington’s Te Upoko o Te Ika, Aotearoa’s first Māori radio station.

Joining the station during its formative years in the early 1980s, he fast became a personality synonymous with Māori broadcasting. He was a respected kaumātua, mentor, and tireless advocate for te reo Māori whose influence helped shape generations of Māori broadcasters.

At a time when Māori broadcasting was still establishing itself, he brought warmth, humour, professionalism and a deep sense of responsibility to the airwaves. His work helped normalise the presence of te reo Māori in everyday life and inspired others to see broadcasting as a powerful way to serve their communities and uphold Māori identity.

His contribution was recognised nationally in the 2016 New Year Honours, when he was appointed a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM) for services to Māori and broadcasting. Earlier, in 2007, he received the Māori Media Awards’ Takoha Nui o te Tau, recognising his outstanding lifetime contribution to Māori media.

Veteran Māori Broadcaster Henare Kingi has died.

After retiring from Te Upoko o Te Ika in 2012, Henare continued to support Māori broadcasting, providing interviews, karakia and cultural guidance whenever called upon.

He also volunteered for 15 years presenting a Sunday morning Māori-language service and served as a cultural adviser to organisations including the National Library, Archives New Zealand, the State Services Commission and Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori.

His legacy extended well beyond the studio. To many broadcasters, he was a mentor and role model who shared his knowledge generously and upheld the importance of language, tikanga and service.

The whānau have confirmed that his tūpāpaku will be taken to Koraunui Marae in Stokes Valley, Lower Hutt on Wednesday where whānau and friends will be welcomed to pay their respects.

On Thursday, Matua Henare will be taken to Whitiora Marae at Te Tii, Mangonui, in Te Tai Tokerau, where he will return to the whenua of his people.

E te rangatira o te ao pāpāho, moe mai rā i tō moengaroa.