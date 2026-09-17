Māori athlete is NZ’s first wheelchair bodybuilder at Mr Olympia

Ephraim Gudgeon is making history as the first Māori and first wheelchair bodybuilder from Aotearoa to compete in the Mr Olympia competition.

Ephraim Gudgeon is making history as the first Māori and first wheelchair bodybuilder from Aotearoa to compete at Mr Olympia.

“I made it a goal to compete at the Olympia one day, and that was nine years ago,” Ephraim says.

Mr Olympia, which began in 1965, is considered the pinnacle of professional bodybuilding. It has been won by some of the sport’s biggest names, including Arnold Schwarzenegger, Lee Haney and Ronnie Coleman.

Ephraim (Ngāti Porou, Ngāpuhi, Tainui) earned his pro card in 2019 and, seven years later, won the 2026 IFBB Texas Pro Men’s Wheelchair division - earning his qualification for Mr Olympia.

“I just thought I’d try to come top three, maybe - [I] ended up winning,” he says.

“I just didn’t think I was good enough.”

Ko Ephraim Gudgeon (left) te kaiwhakapakari tinana tūru wīra toa o te IFBB Texas Pro i tēnei tau. Photo / Instagram.

He whakapakari, he whakatinana i ōna moemoeā

Ephraim’s story started in 2017, when he made a 35-metre jump from a waterfall, fracturing his T12 vertebra and leaving him paralysed from the waist down.

“I thought, if I’m going to be in a wheelchair from now on, I might as well look good in a wheelchair. And so I came across wheelchair bodybuilding and decided that’s what I wanted to do.”

Ephraim spent around three months in hospital and rehabilitation.

“A day after I got out, I went straight to the gym and just started working towards my first competition.”

Now, nine years after setting that goal, he is just days away from making his Olympia debut in Las Vegas.

His qualification marks two firsts for New Zealand: he is the first Māori and the first wheelchair athlete from the country to compete at the Olympia.

“I’m just so proud to be Māori and that I can represent Māori on the world stage.”

His Texas Pro win was massive, with Ephraim placing first ahead of James Berger, who was the 2025 Wheelchair Olympia champion.

Mā te huruhuru e rere ai te manu

Ephraim’s journey has also gone viral through an online video by the One By One Project, which has been viewed more than three million times.

In the video, Ephraim is seen at a park in Hamilton, giving out drinks and supplements to runners while sharing his story and Givealittle fundraising page.

“I wasn’t expecting to qualify for the Olympia. And so once I did qualify, I thought to myself, oh, heck, I’ve spent all my money to do the Texas show. I need to try and get some more money.”

Following the video’s traction, $50,000 was raised for Ephraim.

He says bodybuilding competitions usually cost him around $10,000, with little support available for competitive bodybuilders in Aotearoa.

“Over the last five weeks, I’ve gotten heaps of support from what I like to call it just the individual - the little person here in New Zealand.”

“No companies, no brands - it’s just been all the hardworking-class individual who’s helped me get to where I am today. And so I just want to thank everyone for helping me get here.”

Ngā wero o te whakapakari tinana

For Ephraim, one of the biggest challenges has been bodybuilding from a wheelchair.

“People in wheelchairs have to put up with so many things that people who aren’t in wheelchairs don’t really see.”

Training can involve challenges such as being unable to reach or manoeuvre around certain equipment.

“Wheelchair bodybuilders, we do lots of cardio because we don’t get to move around or do steps like everyone else. [And] because of that, we can get bad pressure sores under our legs.”

E poho kererū ana a Ephraim Gudgeon ngā koha kua tukua e te motu ki tana kaupapa. Photo / Te Ao Māori News.

Through it all, Ephraim says the support of his wife, Ari, has been vital.

“We’ve been married 10 years, and every single bodybuilding competition I’ve done, she’s been there. And she’s probably been the biggest help and support that I’ve received.”

Ephraim has now reached the goal he set nine years ago, but says there is still work to be done.

“I’ve got a job to do, and after that, then I’ll focus on the next goal.”

“Bodybuilding is hard for able bodies, but to do it in a wheelchair it can be even more difficult.”

Ephraim will travel to Las Vegas this week, ahead of his competition on Sunday 27 September (NZT).