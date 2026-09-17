Maipi-Clarke tops preferred PM for Māori roll voters: ‘That’s not just me, that’s a whole generation’

Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke for prime minister, Te Pāti Māori a favourite among younger Māori voters, Māori-Crown relations a major issue facing Māori, and Labour the preferred party heading into the election — these are among the findings of the Whakaata Māori–Curia Poll.

Conducted from 29 August to 10 September, the poll gathered responses from 1,000 Māori adults on both the general and Māori rolls.

The poll shows Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke has drawn strong backing in the preferred prime minister stakes, capturing 13% of the vote, with that number rising to 19% of Māori roll voters. She also emerged as the clear favourite among voters aged 45 and younger.

Photo: Te Ao Māori News

Reflecting on her standing, the 24-year-old politician said it signalled a generational change among Māori:

“We have all the tools and resources that we need to enter into spaces that were never designed for us to be in here.

“So, I can come into parliament, and I can look 123 MP’s in the eye and say I know everything that you know, but you don’t know much of what I know from my tools and resources that I have from my people.

“That’s not just me, Hana-Rāwhiti, that’s a whole generation.”

Photo: Te Ao Māori News

Chris Hipkins topped the list overall with 16% of general roll voters, followed by former prime minister Jacinda Ardern in third place with 9%.

Winston Peters placed fourth with 8%, while Chlöe Swarbrick and Rawiri Waititi each received 5%, and 20% of voters remained unsure.

Reflecting on the results, Hipkins said he would continue his work with Māori: “I’ve had a lot of engagement with Māori up and down the country, and I think you’re seeing that reflected in those numbers, and I’m going to keep doing that as Prime Minister.”

Photo: Te Ao Māori News

The biggest issues facing Māori

The cost of living was the single biggest issue facing Māori at 42%, followed by Māori-Crown relationships at 15%.

Housing and Health were equal third at 7% each.

The cost of living was selected by 49% of respondents aged 18–30, while Māori–Crown relationships were a greater concern among older Māori.

Minister for Māori Development Tama Potaka said a re-elected National-led government would focus on correcting the country’s course.

Photo: Te Ao Māori News

“We’re really focused on making sure we reset the economic direction of the country, and we’re partway through doing that, and we believe that we deserve another chance to keep going with that and have the privilege of serving as a part of a government going forward.”

However, Opposition leader Chris Hipkins said re-electing National would represent a step backwards.

“This is the most anti-Māori government we have seen in a very long time. They’ve taken the relationship between the government and Māori back at least 40 years, and if re-elected they want to take it back 200 years.”

If a new government were to be elected today, who would it be?

Labour led on 31% when voters were asked which party they would support if an election were held today.

Te Pāti Māori followed on 18%, with the Greens on 17%, NZ First on 8%, National on 6% and ACT on 2 per cent. Meanwhile, 6% remained unsure.

Labour Party leader Chris Hipkins said the result reflected the values of Māori across the country.

Photo: Te Ao Māori News

“Labour is for the people; we are for everybody. We want to bring the country together and lead New Zealand forward in a spirit of unity, and I think that reflects the values of a lot of Māori up and down New Zealand.”

However, National minister Tama Potaka said:

“Kei te pōuriuri te ngākau i te rongo ki ērā tātai, i te mea, kua kite hoki ētehi hua kua puta mai i a mātou o te rōpū, o te rōpū Nahinara.”

For Maipi-Clarke, looking beyond the election would be crucial for the left bloc in forming a government.

“He nui ngā mahi kei mua i te aroaro. But not just getting to November 7th, thinking beyond November 7th. What are the realistic bottom lines that a coalition left bloc can agree to, with the right funding needed from Budget 2027?”