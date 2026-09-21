Male death toll remains high across regions, kick-starting rugby seat belt campaign

High Male deaths on regional roads have prompted regional rugby teams to join a campaign for greater seatbelt use.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) has partnered with NZ Rugby at select games this September to have the Manawatū Turbos, Taranaki Bulls, Northland Taniwha and Waikato don jerseys at their games featuring a seat belt.

Waikato (Photo: NZTA)

Although seatbelt laws have been in place since 1989, NZTA say that since 2020, 33% of drivers and passengers who died in crashes across New Zealand weren’t wearing a seatbelt, accounting for 500 lives lost.

Head of Driving Regulation for NZTA, Chris Rodley, says young men are some of those most at risk.

“It is a sad, yet avoidable reality that men between the ages of 15-39 are dying or getting seriously injured in crashes because they’re not wearing a seatbelt, especially in regional New Zealand,” he says.

“There are a variety of reasons why this group may not buckle up. They may see it as a hassle if they’re only going a short distance, but half of all injury crashes occur within 7km of home – so buckling up for even short distances is vital.”

Manawatu players (Photo: NZTA)

Regions with the worst outcomes

The top three regions with the highest rates of serious injury or fatal crashes linked to wearing no seatbelt are Gisborne at 23%, Northland 22%, and the West Coast of the North Island at 18%.

Last year 67% of drivers or passengers who died in vehicle crashes in Te Tai Tokerau were not wearing a seat belt.

Northland Taniwha player, Terrell Peita, says it was important for his team to support the kaupapa.

“He mea nui tēnei māku i te mea ana e tiro ana ngā tamariki me ngā mātua ki a mātou e mau ana i wēnei poraka, me ēnei tīhate, tēnā pea ka mau ai rātou i tō rātou nei tātua. Whīti ki tō tātou i ngā wā katoa mō tōku hoa rangatira me ōku tamariki e rua Rawiri me Hone.

(Photo: NZTA)

Mike Te Wake, Chairman of Te Rarawa and Board Member of Northland Rugby, also commented on the issue, saying it has been elevated in Te Tai Tokerau due to little police presence and old roads.

“He mea pōuri tērā, pōuri ki te rongo ko ngā uri o Te Tai Tokerau tērā i tēnei matenga ki runga i ngā rori o Te Tai Tokerau, ka mutu ko ngā whakaaro ki a rātou mā, pēnā i whakaaro e rātou ki te mau i tā rātou tātua, ka ora tonu rātou pea. Engari ki te rongo te nuinga o tērā aituā ki runga i ngā rori o Te Tai Tokerau he mea pōuri e tangi ana te ngākau.”

Game attendees were given the chance to try seatbelt simulators to experience what it might feel like to have a belt stop them from being thrown out of their seat.