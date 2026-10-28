Where does the public currently stand on Te Tiriti rights and Māori seats?

Following legislative proposals to reinterpret the principles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi and political debates over whether to entrench or disestablish Māori parliamentary seats, a new Whakaata Māori-Curia survey reveals strong public backing among Māori voters for dedicated representation and rights.

The survey of 613 enrolled Māori voters shows a decisive majority supporting Treaty rights and dedicated representation, with 74% supporting permanent Māori seats, 54% wanting national laws to comply with Te Tiriti o Waitangi, and 56% viewing “by Māori, for Māori” service delivery as an inherent Treaty right.

These figures highlight a clear contrast between public opinion and current coalition government policy reforms.

Should laws follow Te Tiriti?

On the question of national laws complying with Te Tiriti o Waitangi, 54% of respondents stated that compliance is very important, 30% said it is important, 11% deemed it not very important, and 5% were unsure.

This strong voter support for Treaty-aligned laws stands in contrast to the deep political divide across Parliament.

Te Pāti Māori proposes dedicated legislation to make Waitangi Tribunal recommendations legally binding on the Crown and establish an independent Te Tiriti Commission. The Labour Party maintains that Te Tiriti o Waitangi is the founding document of New Zealand law, emphasising that Parliament must actively give effect to Treaty principles, while the Green Party focuses on statutory protection by pledging to entrench Treaty clauses across all current legislation.

In contrast, coalition parties advocate for separate legislative and administrative adjustments.

ACT sought to redefine Treaty principles in law through a statutory Treaty Principles Bill, while NZ First pledges to abolish the Waitangi Tribunal altogether and the National Party proposes to shift statutory requirements for public agencies from “give effect to Te Tiriti” to “take into account.”

Māori seats in Parliament

Public opinion also reflects overwhelming support for distinct Māori representation in Parliament.

According to the Whakaata Māori-Curia survey, 74% of respondents support keeping parliamentary Māori seats on a permanent basis, compared to 16% who say no and 9% who were unsure.

Te Pāti Māori advocates for making Māori seats permanent and establishing a separate Māori electoral roll. The Labour Party supports maintaining dedicated Māori seats under the current dual-roll framework, and the Green Party supports retaining and entrenching Māori seats as a fundamental component of Treaty-aligned governance.

In contrast, coalition parties outline varying degrees of reform.

ACT campaigns to abolish parliamentary Māori seats altogether, advocating for a single general roll to ensure uniform representation. NZ First supports ending designated Māori seats in favour of a single electoral roll based on universal citizenship, while the National Party maintains the status quo regarding existing parliamentary Māori seats, choosing to retain the dual-roll option while focusing its legislative changes on broader policy frameworks.

“By Māori, For Māori” policies

Public service delivery also features prominently in the survey results, with 56% of respondents viewing “by Māori, for Māori” initiatives as an inherent Te Tiriti right. Meanwhile, 22% support them only when there is a clear demonstrated need, 12% state they should never be used, and 10% were unsure.

Te Pāti Māori proposes an independent Māori authority to directly manage health, housing, and social services. The Labour Party supports dedicated “by Māori, for Māori” funding mechanisms within Crown agencies to prioritise commissioning through iwi and Māori providers, while the Green Party supports direct resource allocation to community-led Māori organisations.

Conversely, ACT campaigns to dismantle race-based government commissioning, advocating for public service delivery based strictly on individual need regardless of ethnicity. Similarly, NZ First opposes co-governance in public services, favouring centralised delivery frameworks focused on socio-economic need, while the National Party focuses on outcome-based targets for public service contracts, prioritising measurable performance over dedicated ethnic delivery channels.

What Māori Politicians are saying

Reactions to the poll results highlight contrasting perspectives on how Parliament should address representation and Treaty commitments.

Marama Davidson: Te Ao Māori News

Speaking on the poll’s findings, Green Party Co-Leader Marama Davidson stated that it is up to voters to decide who sits in the Māori seats to advocate for them directly on regional issues like the cost of living. On Te Tiriti o Waitangi, she emphasised that “ko te Tiriti te rongoā” and affirmed that obligations to Te Tiriti must be honoured. Davidson also expressed strong support for ‘by Māori, for Māori’ policies, stating that they deliver positive outcomes for all New Zealanders.

“Pērā ki ō mātou kaupapa here o Te Waonui a Tāne.” referencing the Green Party’s multi-billion dollar funding package designed to support and resource marae across Aotearoa so they can act as community hubs for healthcare, social services, and crisis response.

NZ First Minister Shane Jones reminds the public of his Party Leader Winston Peters’ stance from thirty years ago.

“I riro a ia i ērā tūru i te tau 96, kātahi ka whakaparahakotia e ngā tāngata i te pūpuri i tērā wā,”

“..nā tēnei wā me whakatau tētahi uiui nui whakaharahara mā te marea whānui, kei te motu te whakatau mehemea he tika ana kia ū ngā tūru,”

On the topic of Te Tiriti, he says that the Government should work alongside iwi but opposes scattering Treaty principles indiscriminately across every individual piece of legislation.

Shane Jones said improving the Gulf did not require the commercial fishing industry to be “demonised” or “terminated”. (Photo: Marty Melville / AFP via Getty Images)

Te Ao Māori News extended invitations for comment to Minister for Māori Development Tama Potaka, Te Pāti Māori Co-Leader Rāwiri Waititi, and Labour MP Willie Jackson, but responses were not received before publication.

As parliamentary select committees continue to deliberate on proposed statutory changes and policy reforms, the poll highlights an enduring expectation among Māori voters for Treaty-aligned governance and dedicated representation.

Hear directly from each party’s spokesperson during The Māori Leaders Debate, airing live tonight at 7 pm on Te Ao Māori News and Whakaata Māori.