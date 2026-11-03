Te Whānau Tahi secure first place at Rangaihi primary Kapa Haka competition in Waitaha

Three Waitaha kapa have secured their places at 2027 Te Mana Kuratahi Nationals after a memorable weekend of kapa haka competition at Te Rangaihi 2026.

I whakaputa tuatahitia tēnei pūrongo e Rahora Kairangi Nicholas o Tahu News

Three Waitaha kapa have secured their places at nationals after a memorable weekend of kapa haka competition at Te Rangaihi 2026. Hosted for primary and intermediate-aged students, Te Rangaihi brought together 13 kapa from across the region, showcasing performers at every stage of their kapa haka journey.

From new entrant students taking to the stage for the first time through to Year 8 leaders delivering their final performances, the event highlighted the depth of emerging talent within Waitaha.

“He tino uaua māku, i te mea he maha ngā noho kua mahi mātou i ngā wiki nei,” says Jaymi Taurua-Crombie, a kaihaka representing Te Whānau Tahi - Te Tipuranga.

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Despite that, their efforts were rewarded with first place and qualification for Te Mana Kuratahi.

“Hikaka na te mea kua mutu, pai ki te whakatā!” Wakatoiere Tamati-Paratene adds.

The tuakana group from the kura kaupapa brought back crowd favourites like the historical poi first claimed by Te Kotahitanga, ‘Mahi Piupiu’, as well as a tribute to their kaumātua, Rangihau Te Moana, whose passing earlier this year remained close to the hearts of kaihaka, judges and supporters alike.

Second place went to Te Tauihu o Te Waka Unua, whose result carried special significance for Year 8 leaders of the kapa. Their programme included a special acknowledgement to Hohepa Waitoa, who they recognised as one of many great contributors to the growth of kapa haka in the region.

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“Pouri. I’m gonna miss Te Waka… I’m very proud of the group,” says Taukiri.

For Manukura Wahine, Siraya-Grace Taukiri, Te Rangaihi marks the end of an era. Meanwhile, the placing means her teina of the kapa will continue the journey at Te Mana Kuratahi next year.

Joining them as the final group to return to the national stage are Te Kura Whakapūmau Tuakana, who secured third place at Te Rangaihi. For male leader, Mason Rask, representing his kura with pride was front of mind throughout the competition.

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“Kia tū pakari mō tōku kura, kia eke ki te puhitaioreore… I pai te tū, ohorere, me te pai hoki,” he said.

Their podium finish secured the third and final Waitaha qualification spot for Te Mana Kuratahi 2027.

While only three kapa could progress, Te Rangaihi once again showcased the depth of primary and intermediate school kapa haka across Waitaha, providing a stage for tauira to perform, lead and represent their kura.

When the competition returns at national level next year, Te Whānau Tahi - Te Tipuranga, Te Tauihu o Te Waka Unua, and Te Kura Whakapūmau Tuakana will carry the hopes of Waitaha to Te Mana Kuratahi 2027 in Whāngarei.