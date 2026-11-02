Calls for rangatahi-led solutions to youth homelessness

Rangatahi with lived experience of homelessness are urging the government to listen to their solutions and involve them in shaping housing policy.

Rangatahi with lived experience of homelessness are urging the government to involve them in shaping solutions, as research highlights that the scale of housing insecurity among young people is rising.

Research commissioned by youth housing and homelessness collective Manaaki Rangatahi and conducted by Stats NZ identified 12,200 young people aged 16–24 experiencing homelessness or severe housing instability in March 2023 - almost four times the number captured through direct housing evidence.

Of the total young people affected, about two-thirds, or 8,121, experience hidden homelessness, which includes moving homes four or more times, being outside employment, education or training, and earning less than the minimum wage.

The findings also highlighted disproportionate housing deprivation and hidden homelessness among rangatahi Māori.

For youth homelessness advocate Anaru Mihaere, 19, the uncertainty of having nowhere secure to live is something he would not wish on anyone.

“You never know when you’re going to be urged on to leave; you never know when you’re going to have to leave the whare, or wherever you’re couch surfing under. It just becomes a reality of despair,” says Mihaere.

A childhood of uncertainty

Mihaere, a Ngāti Kahungunu ki Te Wairoa descendant, grew up in Oranga Tamariki care in Wellington. He recalls moving between homes, unsure where he would sleep or when he would feel safe.

He says it took time to recognise he was entitled to the same safety and security as others.

“It helps just having someone, even just one person, just to tell you ‘you’re enough, you’re allowed to want things, you’re allowed better for yourself,’ and help you through that,” says Mihaere.

Tāmaki Makaurau MP Oriini Kaipara questioned the government’s approach to supporting young people facing homelessness, particularly those leaving care.

“Ka puta ana rātou i Oranga Tamariki, haere tōtika ana ki te tiriti. Ka puta ana rānei i ngā whare kua haere tōtika ki te tiriti. Ka tae ana ki te tiriti, kua hara, kua hapa rānei, nā kua whiua ki te whare herehere. He aha te oranga tonutanga o tērā tūāhuatanga.”

Rangatahi call for a say

At the inaugural Youth Homelessness Summit, convened by Manaaki Rangatahi, rangatahi shared their experiences with housing providers and politicians and proposed ways to address homelessness.

Children’s Commissioner Jane Searle said young people needed to be involved in decisions affecting their lives.

“We cannot make the right decisions unless we understand these issues from their point of view and from their experiences.”

Kaipara said rangatahi had guided the development of her member’s bill addressing youth homelessness.

“Ko ngā hiahia, ngā wawata, ngā aukume me ngā kōrero katoa e hua mai ana i te rangatahi kei roto i taku pire e takoto ana. Nā rātou tonu te pire i arataki.”

Mihaere says decision-makers need to take rangatahi and their solutions seriously.

“Actually, talk to us face to face; ask us what we want. Nine times out of 10 you’ll find that rangatahi do know what they want; they just don’t know how to get there,” says Mihaere.