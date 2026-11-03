Tūpuna stories brought to life through new carvings at Te Uri o Hina Marae

New carvings have been unveiled at Te Uri o Hina Marae in Pukepoto, just south of Kaitāia, marking the reopening of its 30-year-old meeting house, Houhou Te Rongo, after a year-long closure.

The whakairo tell ancestral stories, reflecting the whakapapa and history of Te Rarawa and providing future generations with a connection to those who came before them.

Led by Te Rarawa uri and carver Raniera McGrath, the project was inspired in part by the scarcity of traditionally carved meeting houses across Te Tai Tokerau.

New carvings celebrated at Te Uri o Hina. Photo: Te Kukupa

McGrath says he wanted to help preserve the art of whakairo and ensure the marae’s ancestral stories and whakapapa were reflected in the whare for future generations.

“He mahi nui tēnei. Torutoru noa iho nei anō ngā marae, ngā whare pēnei ngā whare whakairo, whare moko roto i a tātou Te Tai Tokerau ā ruarua nei anō ngā whare pēnei i roto i a tātou o Te Rarawa, otirā i Te Hiku o Te Ika.”

The reopening brought together whānau, hapū and iwi from across Te Hiku o Te Ika.

McGrath paid tribute to his kaumātua, Tā Hekenukumai Puhipi and Dr Ross Gregory, for their vision to make the spaces a reflection of te Māori.

“Hei kitenga mō ngā mokopuna mō ngā tamariki ko te haere mai nei kia mōhio ai rātou kia mātau ai rātou nō hea rātou i ahu mai rātou ī hea ā kō wai noki rātou.

For McGrath, the hope is that those who enter Houhou Te Rongo will feel a connection to their tūpuna and a stronger sense of belonging.

Te Rarawa chair Mike Te Wake was at the unveiling of carvings at Te Uri o Hina in the Far North. Photo: Te Kukupa

Te Rarawa chair Mike Te Wake acknowledged the efforts behind the restoration, saying the carvings represent a connection to ancient history and provide a point of reference for future generations.

“E whaiwhai ake ana i ngā tapuwae o ā tātou mātua tūpuna ka timata i te taki o ngā karakia tawhito nō reira tērā e manaakihia kia piki ake te wairua ki waenganui i a tātou arā te hirahiratanga o wēnei o ngā taonga o ngā mātua tūpuna”

“Tahi anō kua whakaora ake ki runga i tā tātou marae. Nā reira me mihi ka tika ki ngā ringa”

Nā Joel Bristowe rāua ko Haukura Jones nō Te Kūkupa