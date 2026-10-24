‘We’re ready’: Rangatahi take the reins for Northland environmental grants

Te Māhuri o te Taiao a panel of six rangatahi who will decide where $150,000 in environmental grants goes across Northern and Central Kaipara. Photo: Supplied/Sam Kemp

I whakaputahia tuatahia tēnei atikara e RNZ

A group of rangatahi representing their iwi will decide where $150,000 in environmental grants goes across the Northern and Central Kaipara regions.

Representative Sam Kemp told RNZ there were six rangatahi aged between 16 and 25 on the panel of Te Māhuri o te Taiao, selected by iwi leaders from Te Roroa, Ngāti Whātua and Te Uri o Hau.

“What makes this kaupapa really special is that we’re not just being told we’re leaders of tomorrow; we’re actually being trusted to make the decisions today. We each bring different experiences and connections from our communities, but we’re all united by wanting to protect our taiao and our whenua.”

Rangatahi will back initiatives with up to $30,000 each, with the support of Foundation North and Clare Foundation. Funding applications are open until November 9.

With their whakapapa connecting them to the whenua, Kemp said the rangatahi were well placed to make decisions which would affect their local communities.

“We’re ready. We’re ready to make decisions; we’re ready to be in those spaces, we all come from different areas of the Kaipara. We all give our own experiences, and we’re all really keen to make an impact, not only for our taiao, but our generations to come as well.”

Kemp said the process was about bringing different generations together - learning from kaumātua and iwi leaders while giving rangatahi an opportunity to lead.

“I think it’s a collaborative process between different generations which I think should be a point of conversation across all boards and all kind of participatory grants.”

Over the past two years, Te Māhuri o te Taiao has supported 11 groups with funding, across initiatives such as marine medic qualifications for whale strandings, restoration of the Waimamaku catchment, and care for the Kaihu River through planting and restoration.

Kemp pointed to a 2025 study by the Youth Climate Justice Fund and ClimateWorks Foundation which found that globally, less than 1 per cent of major climate grants go to youth-led groups as an example of the struggles those groups face securing funding.

“That highlights the gap between young people and wanting to make a difference and actually having the resources and ideas to create action.”

Te Māhuri o te Taiao has just added three new rangatahi to the panel.

“So future-wise, we’re looking to hopefully push out more pūtea to our local communities and also get at the same time succession planning on an internal level to get more rangatahi on board to make these decisions,” Kemp said.

“I want rangatahi to know that they don’t have to wait till they’re older to make a difference. There are so many young people across Kaipara with amazing ideas and a real passion for our communities and our taiao. We want to help give them an opportunity and the resources to turn those ideas into action.”

Nā Pokere Paewai nō RNZ