Dr Steve Elers: The Texas I was warned about is not the Texas I have experienced

Personal Essay: The Texas I was warned about is not the Texas I have experienced

I moved to Texas in July 2025 to take up a position as Associate Professor of Communication at a private, interdenominational evangelical Christian university. When I arrived, Texas was firmly Republican territory. This week, however, the political landscape shifted dramatically.

The ‘Great State of Texas’ has long been a Republican stronghold. No Democrat had won the governorship since Ann Richards in 1990, or a Texas US Senate election since Lloyd Bentsen in 1988. That is, until this week. The midterm victories of James Talarico (US Senator-elect) and Gina Hinojosa (Texas Governor-elect) signal a historic shift from Republican ‘red’ towards Democratic ‘blue’ territory.

So, what happened? Political analysts point to several factors: the war in Iran, the rising cost of living, and growing dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump.

From my vantage point, however, another divide is worth examining: the political and cultural differences between urban and rural Texas.

In Gregg County, East Texas, where I live, the results tell a different story. While Talarico and Hinojosa won statewide, Gregg County voters comfortably favoured their Republican opponents, Ken Paxton and outgoing Governor Greg Abbott. The contrast is clear: Texas may be shifting politically, but not all of Texas is shifting in the same direction.

I live in what locals have described to me as the ‘buckle of the Bible Belt’, where evangelical Christianity and conservative values are embedded in the social, cultural and political fabric of everyday life. Here, faith shapes community identity, public discourse and, for many, political allegiance.

And it is precisely because I live in such a politically conservative part of Texas that my experience here may surprise some people back in New Zealand.

Before leaving New Zealand, I received plenty of warnings about what to expect in Texas. I was told I would encounter ‘rednecks’ and racism.

Yet after 16 months of living in East Texas, my experience has been quite the opposite.

Bringing te ao Māori to Texas

Alongside my role as a professor at a private evangelical Christian university, I am also an Anglican priest, ordained in the Māori Anglican Church. My Sundays are spent leading services at Episcopal (Anglican) churches in country towns across East Texas.

Those congregations have asked me to incorporate elements of Māori culture into worship, including blessings, waiata and the use of te reo Māori in their services.

I find this particularly significant because these are churches in small, conservative East Texas communities. Nobody has asked me to leave my culture at the church door. Quite the opposite. They have encouraged me to bring it into their worship.

Through my university, church congregations and everyday encounters, I have experienced hospitality, kindness and generosity. And I do not use those words lightly. This has not been the occasional act of kindness, but my consistent experience of living in East Texas.

And guess what? Many of these people are politically conservative and vote Republican. Some are enthusiastic supporters of Donald Trump.

Yet these are not the racist rednecks I was warned about before leaving New Zealand.

I am not suggesting racism does not exist in East Texas, nor that my experience represents that of everyone who lives here. I can only speak about what I have personally encountered.

But there seems to be an assumption, particularly among those observing America from overseas, that being a Republican, especially a Trump supporter living in the Bible Belt, somehow tells us everything we need to know about a person’s character.

As Māori, I am conscious of the dangers of stereotyping people based on their identity, background or beliefs. We know what it is like to have others make assumptions about who we are without taking the time to know us.

Perhaps we should extend that same consideration to others.

This does not mean we cannot scrutinise political beliefs or challenge policies. But we should be careful not to reduce entire communities to caricatures.

The welcome I have received here reminds me of manaakitanga, a value in our Māori culture that encompasses hospitality, generosity, and care for others.

Te hononga ki waenga i a Wī Te Tau Huata, Billy Graham me te hīmene rongonui me Whakaaria Mai

Earlier this year, Glory Griffin, a student at my university, recorded a beautiful rendition of Whakaaria Mai, which the university professionally produced and released.

Speaking to the Herald about the project, Glory recalled something I had told her: “The Māori people are like Texans in that they love their faith, family and food.”

For me, that captures something special about living here. Despite the geographical distance and cultural differences, there are values that connect us. Faith, family and food are important in East Texas, just as they are for many Māori back home.

The election results may have changed the political landscape of Texas, but they have not changed the people I have come to know. The Texas I was warned about and the Texas I have experienced, are two very different places.

For the hospitality, kindness and friendship I have received, I remain grateful.

God bless the Great State of Texas, whether it’s red or blue.

Dr Steve Elers (Ngāti Kauwhata, Ngāti Hauā, Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Matakore; Ngāi Tahu, Rangitāne, Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Hikairo) is an Associate Professor of Communication at LeTourneau University, Longview, Texas.