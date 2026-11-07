Live Updates: Whakatau 2026 Election night

Election day is finally upon us, with voters across the motu having until 7pm tonight to cast their votes in the 2026 General Election.

Results will gradually come in throughout the night, with Te Ao Māori News bringing you live updates from around the country, across the seven Māori electorates and all major party headquarters.

7:10pm

National lead strong with first results showing it leading with 31.15%, compared to Labour on 29.51%. Green and Act Party are head to head between 12% and 11% with NZ First following on 9.42% and Opportunity on 5.7%. Te Pati Māori are on 0.26%.

7:00pm

Nau mai, haere mai ki te pāhōtanga mataora a Te Ao Māori News, e kawe atu nei i ngā mahi a te pōtitanga whānui o te tau 2026.

Join us for the live updates of the 2026 elections.

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