Ko te ruānuku o te ao Māori, ko Tā Pou Temara, kua mate

Sir William Te Rangiua ‘Pou’ Temara has died aged 78, his whānau have confirmed on Sunday morning.

Tā Pou leaves behind a legacy measured not only in the honours bestowed upon him, but in the generations of Māori speakers, scholars and leaders he helped shape.

A Ngāi Tūhoe scholar, tohunga and cultural authority, Tā Pou was widely recognised for his mastery of te reo Māori, whaikōrero, whakapapa, karakia and tikanga.

He was Professor of Māori Philosophy at Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi and had served on the Waitangi Tribunal since 2008.

Raised by his grandparents in Te Urewera, te reo Māori was the language of his childhood.

That foundation became the kaupapa of his life — protecting the language, demanding excellence from those who spoke it and ensuring mātauranga Māori was carried forward.

Te Tokotoru a Paewhiti

Alongside Tā Tīmoti Kāretu and the late Dr Wharehuia Milroy, Tā Pou was instrumental in establishing Te Panekiretanga o te reo Māori, the Institute of Excellence in the Māori Language.

The programme became renowned for its uncompromising pursuit of excellence in te reo, whaikōrero, karanga and tikanga.

His influence reached far beyond academia. He chaired Te Hui Ahurei a Tūhoe, served on the Tūhoe Waikaremoana Māori Trust Board, chaired Te Papa’s Repatriation Advisory Panel and was a member of Kīngi Tūheitia’s Council, Tekau Mā Rua.

In 2021, Tā Pou accepted a knighthood for his services to Māori and education.

E ara, e Tā

When asked how he could accept the honour given Tūhoe’s troubled history with the Crown, his response was characteristically sharp:

“Kāore he mihi i tua atu i tēnā o tō hoariri.”

Those words perhaps capture Tā Pou best: a staunch Tūhoe, passionately committed to te reo, and never afraid to stand in the space between history and the future.

His life was a reminder that te reo is more than words. It is identity, memory and whakapapa.

And Tā Pou spent his life making sure it endured.

Ko Tā Pou Temara kua whakawhiwhi ki te tohu reo Māori o Ockham

Te Ao Māori News’ last interview with Tā Pou Temara was conducted by Tini Molyneux at the Ockham New Zealand Book Awards, where he spoke about his book, Te Āhua o Ngā Kupu Whakaari a Te Kooti.

Further nehu details are still to be confirmed.

Kei te ika nui o te tau, moe mai rā i te āhurutanga ō mihi, ō roimata, ō aroha.