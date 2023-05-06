Kapa Haka dropped by NZDF for coronation

There is no room for a 'Māori cultural element' in Saturday's NZDF coronation proceedings, despite an edict from King Charles saying diversity and multiculturalism must be front and centre. Some Māori though are reflecting, in their own way. Video / Will Trafford

Māori soldiers from the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) are gearing up for a historic march alongside 400 soldiers from 33 other Commonwealth nations, for the coronation of King Charles II on Saturday.

Two soldiers from the NZDF will escort King Charles' carriage down the Mall in London alongside those from other nations.

“It should be pretty special being over here with many other nations from the commonwealth, which we form our own procession group,” Sergeant Jack Dowdell, from the NZDF Signals core says.

‘We had a full night rehearsal the other night in central London and there were many people observing us and that got pretty exciting knowing it was coming up pretty shortly”

The groups have been rehearsing for up to 15 hours a day at the Pirbright military base in London's southwest. One of the most exciting things for Māori soldiers has been the cultural interchange between the nations, including shared languages and kai.

"It's just awesome to hear different languages, them teaching us the specifics of their culture how they do things, and then for us to teach our culture to them and teach them some te reo Māori." Navy sailor Nicole Mia-Mihaere told teaomaori.news.

No room for culture

“I was posted to ship and then I got the message from the boss that I was coming, I was just ecstatic.”

Some soldiers are, however, disappointed that there was no allowance made for a cultural component in the proceedings, given the idea of the NZDF kapa haka group attending, had originally been tabled.

A spokesperson from the NZDF conceded the lack of a 'Māori cultural element' to teaomaori.news, saying there was basically no room.

“A Māori cultural element (MCE) was not included in the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) contingent due to practical reasons,” the spokersperson said.

“In the marching procession layout, the realm and commonwealth forces are marching as one formation meaning there is no space between country representatives.”

“This means the MCE would not have been able to perform the symbolic rituals of a warrior escort in this formation.”

Learning the navy haka

The decision to exclude kapa haka was made following advice from the NZDF Māori cultural advisor, and no other Commonwealth Forces were using cultural components, according to the NZDF.

The soldiers themselves say they do have some time to reflect on a personal level.

"Some of us, we have a bit of a karakia. We’re just new, so we’re learning the Navy haka, for example’"

"People know we’re here, they know we’re Māori," he said.

King Charles issued a diversity and inclusion directive for the coronation with the stated aim of recognising the modern make-up of the commonwealth.

Attending contingent commander, Major Mike Beale of the NZDF told teaomaori.news inclusion was paramount.

“It is important for the contingent to represent the multicultural nature of the NZDF,” Beale said.

Flag-bearer to wear kahu

“We have a good representation of Māori and Pasifika and other ethnicities from across Aotearoa.”

The ceremonies won't be completely devoid of Māori influence, an NZDF spokesperson said.

Sergeant Hayden Smith, DSD, from the Royal New Zealand Air Force, is representing Aotearoa as flag-bearer in Westminster Abbey. He will wear the NZDF’s Nga Tapuwae kahu huruhuru cloak.

"The wearing of the kahu marks achievement in a way that follows in the footsteps of those who have gone before and sacrificed for others.” a representative said.

Beale said beyond the coronation itself and criticisms that might come around the commonwealth, the preparations were also an opportunity to spend some time getting to know New Zealand's closest allies.

'Tight five'

“From a military perspective and international relations perspective, we’re one of the tight five countries that work closely around the world on a number of issues from humanitarian to military operations, so it is very important that we are here because the relationship we have is strong."

Amid the week-long training and sore feet, the soldiers have had a couple of opportunities to see the sites but the eyes have been firmly on the prize.

“Pretty sure there will be some whānau watching at home, yeah, rewinding back, and also others at work,” army serviceman Dowdell says.

“No problem here, the navy always does it perfectly,” his sailor colleague Dallas Henry adds.

The New Zealand contingent will return to Aotearoa on Tuesday.