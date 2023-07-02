Constitutional change to protect taonga Māori underway

Bob Bickerton makes and plays taonga pūoro, traditional Māori instruments, a process he describes as a "privilege". Martin De Ruyter / Stuff

By Ripu Bhatia, Stuff

A new movement will spearhead constitutional change for the protection of taonga Māori.

Tiaki Taonga, unveiled at Kohewhata Marae in Kaikohe on Saturday, hopes to bring understanding and iwi Māori engagement to the kaupapa of taonga and mātauranga (traditional knowledge) protection.

It will become the legislative framework that was sought through the Wai 262 claim in 1991, which addressed the ownership and use of Maori knowledge.

Wai 262 Taumata Whakapūmau member Haami Piripi said Tiaki Taonga speaks to the duty of those who have taonga to protect.

“We need te iwi Māori to connect to the wairua [spirit] of Wai 262 and understand how the framework supports the duty of kaitiakitanga [guardianship],” he said.

"As we continue, we need to ensure all iwi Māori are aware and have the opportunity to support Tiaki Taonga."

Wai 262 Taumata Whakapūmau member Haami Piripi says a new legislative framework will help protect Māori taonga or treasures. Supplied / Stuff

Wai 262 is known as the flora, fauna and intellectual property rights claim and called for a process to resolve issues involving taonga Māori or culturally valuable, treasured objects.

A series of wānanga will be held across Aotearoa for whānau, hapū and iwi to attend to ensure they have input in setting up the framework.

Wai 262 Taumata Whakapūmau member Sheridan Waitai said by “listening to whānau, and understanding their shared experiences and opinions, our technicians will build a framework informed by those who need to protect their taonga.

“Tiaki Taonga is about constitutional change to fully recognise kaitiakitanga of taonga and mātauranga by Māori, for Māori,” he said.

"Tikanga will be recognised by ture [law] so, in the future, when the use of taonga and mātauranga Māori are being considered, te iwi Māori will have exclusive authority over their use as guaranteed by Te Tiriti o Waitangi and New Zealand law."

Whānau, hapū and iwi are being urged to register for upcoming Kanohi Ora wānanga to ensure all Māori voices are heard.

“We acknowledge that kaitiaki [guardians] across the motu are already working tirelessly to protect taonga,” Piripi said.

"We also know that there is strength in numbers. This tikanga-led protection framework will support their efforts in protecting taonga, the Māori way."

The Tiaki Taonga tohu or logo depicts six strands of a taura or bound rope.

Piripi said the weaving of the six strands makes a special type of taura and represents a strong foundation for progress.

“The six strands in our tohu signify the six claimant whānau who spearheaded the process. The taura is a treasure, handed down through generations. It teaches us that as more strands are woven in, the rope strengthens,” he said.

“We must continue to weave this rope so that our mokopuna have something to hold on to. The taura is a symbol of unity when weaving a common purpose, and it can carry the seeds of generations descended from the Wai 262 claimants."