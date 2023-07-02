Joelle King matches Dame Susan Devoy’s NZ national titles record

Joelle King has beaten Megan Graham in the NZ women's final at the Devoy Squash and Fitness Centre in Tauranga. Facebook / Squash New Zealand

Joelle King (Ngāti Porou) has joined Dame Susan Devoy in the New Zealand squash record books.

Joelle King with Dame Susan Devoy after equalling her record 10 national titles. Facebook / Squash New Zealand

King made a clean sweep of her women's final against former national champion Megan Graham 3-0 at the New Zealand squash championships in Tauranga on Sunday afternoon to claim her 10th national title and match Dame Susan's longstanding record.

King reached the final after a display that was a cut above in her quarterfinal, outclassing ninth seed Anne Leakey 11-1, 11-1, 11-4, a Squash New Zealand release said.

King beat Maiden-Lee Coe on day one of the NZ championships. Facebook / Squash New Zealand

King again showed why she’s ranked number four in the world as she took on Winona-Jo Joyce in her semi-final on Saturday, directing play from the middle of the court for a cruisy 11-2, 11-3, 11-4 win and booking her spot in today's final.

Joelle King and Winona-Jo Joyce in Saturday's semi-final. Facebook / Squash New Zealand

The match at 1pm today was livestreamed on the Squash NZ TV channel, New Zealand Squash Championships – Digital Vision Live.