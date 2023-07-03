Three Māori players named to represent NZ in FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

The Football Ferns have named the 23 players who will take on the world's best next month. Among the players are three Māori, who are looking forward to the opportunity to play in front of packed-out home crowds when the World Cup kicks off in New Zealand for the first time.

The 23-woman squad will feature 10 players making their World Cup debut. For the three Māori players, it's a dream come true.

Playing in shirt number 3 is Claudia Bunge (Ngāi Tūhoe), who said, “I guess growing up I always wanted to play football around like age 16 - 17. I wanted to play for the Ferns, play in a world cup but never did I think we'd be having one at home.”

Playing in shirt number 18 is Grace Jale (Ngāti Raukawa), who is not only representing her Māori side but also her Fijian side.

“Definitely one of my goals to have it here of all places is, honestly, a dream come true. Being this unique compared to everyone else and having so many kids come to watch, hopefully, I inspire someone.”

'So very excited and privileged'

Playing in shirt number 15 is Paige Satchell (Ngāpuhi), who was at the time surrounded by her supporting whānau.

“It's always been a dream of mine to play for the Football Ferns and I never thought I would be here today, and in 20 days' time I’m going to be playing out in the stadium in front of New Zealand - so very excited and very privileged to be here today.”

Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimkova says culture will play an important part in the team's success.

“We are bringing the culture to the team, we want to keep those traditions and having Māori in the team on the roster is so important for us,” she says.

The competition is being co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia and gets underway on July 20 at Eden Park when the Football Ferns take on Norway.