Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei forges fashion week partnership

A design from Kiri Nathan, one of several Māori to showcase at Kahuria (New Zealand fashion week). Photo /Supplied

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei has joined forces with New Zealand Fashion Week (NZFW) for an increased focus on inclusivity for the event.

The collaboration aims to ground the international fashion showcase in cultural identity and sustainability.

One significant outcome is Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei gifting the name kahuria (‘kahu’ meaning garment or cloak, and ‘kahuria’ to adorn) to the event.

Iwi chair Marama Royal says the name is inspired by ‘Te Kahu Tōpuni o Tuperiri’, which is how Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei identifies its rohe.

Meaning "the dog skin cloak of Tuperiri" (the revered ancestor of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei), the narrative also aligns to themes of beauty, innovation and unity.

“As tangata whenua and host iwi of this kaupapa, we look forward to strengthening our relationship with the prestigious fashion week: kahuria event and team and cannot wait to see the wonderful display of design talent," Royal said.

Cultural branding

Beyond the renaming, there will also be a cultural thread throughout the week, with 10 Māori designers featuring during events and panel chats about culture.

The festival will also be branded in te reo Māori signage.

Toi Māori will also feature in imagery used to navigate the event.

“We are honoured to be gifted the name kahuria and to be working in partnership with tangata whenua Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei to ensure we build a strong foundation of tikanga Maori into the fabric of this year’s event,” fashion week general manager Yasmin Farry said.

“Our shared intention is for the long-term partnership with Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei to be part of the future of New Zealand Fasion Week: Kahuria.

"We are grateful for their ongoing guidance and support of our kaupapa.”