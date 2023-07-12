Matariki Awards celebrate community heroes

The shining stars of Aotearoa were celebrated tonight at the Ngā Tohu Matariki o te Tau 2023 annual awards.

Leaders and luminaries, including international guests, gathered in Wellington for the awards, which aired live from the new Tākina Wellington Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Tonight's Supreme Award, Te Puni Kōkiri Ngā Mata o te Ariki Tāwhirimātea celebrated the work of Te Wharekura o Ngāti Rongomai, who transformed their school curriculum from the Gregorian calendar cycle of teaching to follow the Māori lunar calendar.

Ngā Tohu Matariki o te Tau 2023 recognises excellence in the fields of education, arts and entertainment, health and science, sports, business and innovation, community, te reo me ngā tikanga Māori, lifetime achievement and young achievers. Here is a list of tonight's winners.

Te Māngai Pāho Te Huihuinga o Matariki - Lifetime Achievement Award Tā Haare Williams KNZM (Ngāi Tūhoe, Te Aitanga-a-Mahaki, Rongowhakaata, Te Whakatōhea) Te Ao News - Dr Haare Williams receives lifetime award in broadcasting

Toi Māori Tipuārangi - Arts and Entertainment Tame Iti (Ngāi Tūhoe, Ngāti Wairere, Ngāti Haua, Te Arawa) Te Ao News - Te Pū o Te Wheke art show highlights families' struggle

University of Canterbury Hiwaiterangi - Young Achievers award Maia Mariner (Ngāi Tai ki Tōrere, Ngāti Koata, Ngāti Hāmoa)

Mental Health Foundation Waitī - Health and Science Te Arawa Lakes Trust

Te Wānanga o Raukawa Tipuānuku -Education Te Wharekura o Ngāti Rongomai Te Ao News - Kura teams up with Dr Rangi Matamua to implement Maramataka

Accident Compensation Corporation Ururangi – Sports Joelle King MNZM (Ngāti Porou) Te Ao News - Joelle King the first NZ woman to make world championships semifinal in 20 years

ANZ Bank Waitā - Business and Innovation Arama Kukutai (Ngāti Tipa, Waikato, Ngāti Maniapoto, Te Aupōuri, Parihaka) Te Ao News - Māori venture capitalist leading the world in new food production

Te Mātāwai Te Huihuinga o Matariki - Lifetime Achievement Award Lyvia Marsden QSM (Ngāti Whātua)

Te Taura Whiri i te reo Māori Waipunarangi - Te Reo and Tikanga Dr Ruakere Hond (Taranaki, Ngāti Ruanui, Te Āti Awa)

Whānau Ora Matariki – Community Teresea Olsen QSM (Ngāti Porou)