Awesome nationwide celebration of Matariki on Mt Ngongotahā

To welcome the rising of the Matariki cluster in the sky, a nationwide celebration called Te Rā Aro ki a Matariki was held this morning on the summit of Mt Ngongotaha in Rotorua.

The theme for this year, "Matariki kāinga hokia," or "Matariki calls you home," was chosen by Ngāti Whakaue in collaboration with the government and the community.

Photo: Left, Matakatea Wanikau and his partner Urukahinga Rei celebrating Matariki with their baby, Te Rangikoaea Pipiana Te Rei Wanikau. Photo / Waimanea Nuri

The government's Matariki chief advisor, Professor Rangi Mātāmua, says the significance of this year's celebration was the inclusion of wāhine and tāne conducting the hautapu ceremony together.

“Ko te whai wāhi o ngā wāhine kia kite ai tātou i te tauritenga o te noho tahi o te tāne me te wahine i roto i ngā mahi, i ngā karakia whakanuia ia Matariki, he tino rawe rawa atu”.

"Having our women take part in this year's ceremony is our way of balancing the importance of both wahine and tane in this space, especially in karakia, which celebrates Matariki itself. That to me is very important,"

Matariki Minister Willow Jean Prime, with Professor Rangi Mātāmua (centre), and Tourism Minister Peeni Henare. Photo: Waimanea Nuri

He says every iwi has its own tikanga and due to that, they all have their own way of celebrating and honouring the significance of Matariki.

“Kei tēnā iwi, kei tēnā iwi te tikanga, engari ko te tūmanako kua kitea, i tēnei āhuatanga i ētehi atu, me te whakaaro me pērā hoki tātou kia rongo te ao māori, te ao katoa ki te reo o te wahine, ki roto i ngā karakia”.

Photo / Eruera Walker, courtesy of Manatū Taonga

“Every tribe has their own customs and their own way of honouring Matariki and hopefully by seeing, hearing and understanding this morning's formalities, whānau will also think of doing the same as we did, honouring the significance of both wahine and tane in karakia formalities.”

Matariki Cribb-Fox is of Ngāti Rangiwewehi and Ngāti Pikiao. She says although this is her first time being away from her husband during Matariki celebrations, she feels happy and honoured to be part of her wider whānau in Te Arawa, Rotorua.

Matariki Cribb-Fox Photo / Eruera Walker, courtesy of Manatū Taonga.

“He rawe kia au te hoki mai ki te kāinga ki te whakanui i ēnei momo mahi ki roto tonu i te iwi tuatahi ake, tua rua ake i te motu whānui, i te ao tūroa”.

"It is amazing that I was able to return home to celebrate this significant occasion and doing so by first taking part in the formalities, and then doing it with everyone, including the nation”.

Matariki Cribb-Fox, by Photo / Waimanea Nuri

Cribb-Fox says before the arrival of the Europeans, her ancestors celebrated exactly as the nation did this morning, by karakia, being together and honouring the past, the present and the future of Te Ao Māori.

“Ka tino wiriwiri ngā pona, engari, tae mai ana ki tēnei wāhi i tino tau te mauri i taku kite atu i te iwi e whanga ana ki ēnei mahi, nōreira, ko au e mea ana ko tēnei kaupapa, ko te rewanga o Matariki, ko te rewanga rānei o Pūanga, he kaupapa e hāngai ana ki te katoa, nō reira tātou katoa, mānawatia tēnei wā”.

"I was very anxious, but when it came time for the formalities, seeing my iwi waiting for us to start helped calm my nerves, and so I think, celebrating Matariki and Pūanga is something we all need to get behind and acknowledge it as an embodiment of who we are - Mānawatia tēnei wā.”

Matariki Minister Willow Jean Prime with kaumātua Photo / Eruera Walker, courtesy of Manatū Taonga