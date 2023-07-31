Labour unveils party list ahead of election

Labour has unveiled its parliamentary hopefuls list ahead of October’s general election, with almost half of the top 10 candidates Māori.

As expected, Prime Minister Chris Atkins takes top spot at No. 1, followed by party deputy leader Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis (Ngapuhi) in the second position, and deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni is at 3.

Education Minister Jan Tinetti is at 6, trailing Finance Minister Grant Robertson and campaign manager and Housing Minister Megan Woods.

Broadcasting Minister Willie Jackson (Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Porou) is at eight and Conservation Minister Willow-Jean Prime (Ngāti Hine, Ngāpuhi) at nine (moved up because of Justice Minister Kiritapu Allan’s sudden departure last week) as Trade Minister Damien O’Connor wraps up the top 10.

Six of the top 20 candidates are Māori, with Speaker Adrian Rurawhe (Ngāti Apa) at 11. Forestry Minister Peeni Henare (Ngāti Hine, Ngāphui) takes 14 and Customs Minister Jo Luxton (Tainui Waikato) wraps up Māori at No.19.

Hauraki-Waikato MP and Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta (Waikato-Tainui, Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Manu) is not on the party list. Neither is Te Tai Hauauru candidate Soraya Peke-Mason (Te Awa Tupua o Whanganui,) nor new Ikaroa-Rāwhiti candidate Cushla Tangaere-Manuel (Ngati Porou).

Coffey changes his mind

They are running electorate-only campaigns, effectively giving voters in their electorates the ultimatum: Return me to the seat or I’m out of Parliament altogether.

The top 10 has twice as many Māori as when Labour went to the polls in 2020. At that time only Davis and Mahuta were in the top 10.

Rino Tirikatene (Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Hine) sits at 21 in today’s list as the MP for Te Tai Tonga.

Tangi Utikere (Cooks Islands descent), the MP for Parliament North, is at 25, followed closely by Shanan Halbert (Rongowhakaata and Ngāti Whitikaupeka) at 28.

Interestingly, Tāmati Coffey (Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Awa) who is contesting the east coast in the place of Kiritapu Allan, sits at 36.

On Coffey cancelling his resignation to run in East Coast, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said Coffey was now “running on all cylinders” and recommitted to being in Parliament after speaking to his whānau.

MPs holding safe electorates for Labour were further down the list. This includes Manurewa MP Arena Williams (Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, Ngāi Tahu, Ngāi Tūhoe) 57.

Other Māori on the list are Toni Boynton (Ngāi Tūhoe, Ngāti Awa, Tamakaimoana, Te Arawa, Ngāti Kahu and Te Rarawa) 58, Parewhati Taikato (Tauranga Moana) 63, Nerissa Henry (Ngāpuhi, Ngāi Takoto, and Ngāti Awa and Cook Islands Māori 70, and Jamie Toko (Tainui) at 82.

Labour list for the coming election:

1. Chris Hipkins

2. Kelvin Davis

3. Carmel Sepuloni

4. Grant Robertson

5. Megan Woods

6. Jan Tinetti

7. Ayesha Verrall

8. Willie Jackson

9. Willow-Jean Prime

10. Damien O’Connor

11. Adrian Rurawhe

12. Andrew Little

13. David Parker

14. Peeni Henare

15. Priyanca Radhakrishnan

16. Kieran McAnulty

17. Ginny Andersen

18. Barbara Edmonds

19. Jo Luxton

20. Duncan Webb

21. Rino Tirikatene

22. Deborah Russell

23. Rachel Brooking

24. Jenny Salesa

25. Tangi Utikere

26. Camilla Belich

27. Tracey McLellan

28. Shanan Halbert

29. Glen Bennett

30. Vanushi Walters

31. Georgie Dansey

32. Dan Rosewarne

33. Naisi Chen

34. Anahila Kanongata’a

35. Angela Roberts

36. Tāmati Coffey

37. Ibrahim Omer

38. Neru Leavasa

39. Toni Boynton

40. Anna Lorck

41. George Hampton

42. Rachel Boyack

43. Angie Warren-Clark

44. Liz Craig

45. Michael Wood

46. Terisa Ngobi

47. Helen White

48. Arena Williams

49. Phil Twyford

50. Steph Lewis

51. Sarah Pallett

52. Ingrid Leary

53. Lemauga Lydia Sosene

54. Parewhati Taikato

55. Estefania Muller-Pallarès

56. Fleur Fitzsimons

57. Reuben Davidson

58. Nick Ruane

59. Fesaitu Solomone

60. Mark Hutchinson