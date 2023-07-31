Tāmati Coffey replaces Kiritapu Allan as Labour’s East Coast candidate

Labour List MP Tāmati Coffey will contest the East Coast seat, replacing Kiritapu Allan who pulled out last week.

The decision is expected to be announced today.

Coffey has served as a list MP since losing the Waiariki electorate in 2020 to Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi.

He planned to retire from Parliament at the end of his term to focus his energy on his two children, Tūtānekai and Taitimu, with partner Tim Smith.

But Coffey has now agreed to fill the gap that Allan left after confirming she wouldn’t seek re-election, offering Labour a quick fix for the October 14 election.

