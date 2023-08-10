Jamie Joseph returns to Highlanders in new role

Japan rugby national team head coach Jamie Joseph will link back up with his former side, the Highlanders after the Rugby World Cup (Photo by Toru Hanai/Getty Images) (Toru Hanai/Getty Images)

The former boss of the southern Super Rugby team will step into the newly created head of rugby position in the early part of 2024, signing a four-year deal with Highlanders.

Joseph (Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Rārua, Rangitāne) guided the Highlanders to its only Super Rugby title in 2015 before heading to Japan where he famously took the Brave Blossoms to the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals for the first time in 2019.

His new role at the Highlanders will see Joseph take charge of the entire rugby programme at the franchise, including recruitment and retention of players, supporting the coaching group and mentoring the head coach, Clark Dermody.

Joseph, who was born in Blenheim, but studied at Otago University, is looking forward to returning to his adopted hometown where his family still live.

“I view the role as a great opportunity to give back to the club and the region that means so much to me. I did my study at the University of Otago, played for Otago, and my family have enjoyed being raised and schooled in Dunedin. I thoroughly enjoyed my time as head coach of the Highlanders, so I am genuinely excited about returning to the South to offer my services to the club in 2024″.

He rejoins the side which is in a position not too different from where it was when he took over in 2011 after guiding Wellington to multiple NPC finals and the first Ranfurly Shield win in 26 years.

Similarity to Japan’s problem

The Highlanders have largely struggled in recent seasons, particularly against their domestic rivals. Joseph is hoping to draw on his immense experience to again lead the franchise to success.

“I guess there are some similarities between the Highlanders and Japan. When I first started with the Highlanders they were on a bit of a lean run but over time we were able to connect with the community and put together a successful team and coaching group.

“I can see no reason why that cannot be repeated. It was a bit the same when I first came to Japan, I knew we would have to galvanise the public behind the Brave Blossoms for the World Cup tournament to be a real success in Japan. The key to that was always going to be a lot of hard work and a team playing a brand of rugby that folks could be proud of and excited by.”

Dermody views the appointment as a step in the right direction.

“While this is a new position for the club it is common in other parts of the world. I see enormous value in having a proven and experienced world-class coach like Jamie leading the overall rugby programme. The advice and direction he will bring is exciting from my perspective, I believe this is a positive step by the club and I am looking forward to working with him again.”

All Blacks runner-up

Stuff reports Joseph knocked back an offer to stay with Japan for another four years, saying the requirement to live in Japan full-time, away from his whānau, was too much to ask.

Joseph made it to the final in the search for Ian Foster’s replacement in charge of the All Blacks following the World Cup in France next month, eventually losing out to Crusaders boss Scott Robertson.

NZ Rugby manager of professional rugby, Simon Simmers, said the Highlanders securing the services of the former Māori All Blacks coach was a “real coup” for the franchise and New Zealand Rugby.

“His extended commitment is indicative of the immense passion and care he has for the wider Highlanders’ region and his desire to see the club prosper. Jamie is widely recognised as one of the most astute coaching minds in the game and we have no doubt he will influence and enhance the strength of rugby down south and further connect the Highlanders to their passionate fan base.”

Joseph will begin the role in February.