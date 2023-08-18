Pākehā donate thousands to repair vandalised Te Pāti Māori billboards

Two Pākehā have paid for the repairs of Te Pāti Māori billboards. (Supplied)

Two Pākehā have donated thousands of dollars to repair Māori Party billboards that have been damaged by vandals.

Election billboards belonging to Te Pāti Māori across Tāmaki Makaurau have been vandalised.

Te Pāti Māori treasurer Lance Norman said two donors contacted him yesterday, not happy with the vandalism.

Both wanted to help and voice their abhorrence of the action, but wanted to remain anonymous.

“Our campaign billboards got targeted by vandals this week in what looked like a racist attack on Māori,” Norman said.

“We received a number of phone calls from non-Māori saying they were very disappointed that we had been targeted by these vandals.

“A number of the callers stated that they were not followers of Te Pāti Māori, but they definitely did not support the attack on the billboards. One person commented that there needs to be a fair fight in any election and no party should be attacked like we are.

“Another commented that they won’t be voting for the party, but they will make a donation to the party to cover some of our costs of the damages.

“Two donors so far have collectively donated $6000 towards the repairs and replacement of our damaged signs.

“Whilst the rules are that all donations under $15,000 are anonymous with regards electoral returns, we want to publicly thank those people for recognising and contributing to the fairness of the election process.

“Not all heroes wear Te Pāti Māori T-shirts. On behalf of the party, we thank you for your support.”