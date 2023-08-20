Diplomatic status should be given to Kīngi Tuheitia: Rawiri Waititi, Te Pāti Māori

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi has called for the government to formally recognise the mana and status of the Māori King, Kīngi Tuheitia.

Waititi was speaking at the pōwhiri for political parties at the Koroneihana in Ngāruawāhia on Sunday.

Waititi said he wanted the Māori King to receive the “keys to the country” and to enjoy the same diplomatic rights that King Charles has as a sovereign in the UK and during visits to Aotearoa New Zealand.

He said this would avoid the poor treatment Kīngi Tuiheitia had been subject to in the past.

In May, the Kīngitanga was offended by comments made by the NZ High Commissioner to the UK, Phil Goff, at a London function of NZ delegates attending King Charles’ coronation.

In front of Kīngi Tuheitia and other dignitaries including Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro, Goff said few people had seen a coronation, failing to recognise the annual Koroneihana of the Māori King and of his mother, Dame Te Atairangikaahu, in previous years.

Source / Whakaata Māori

When asked about Mr Waititi’s call, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said he was seeking advice on whether a formal or constitutional role for Kīngi Tuheitia could be accommodated by the government.

It was the first time Hipkins had attended a Koroneihana at Tūrangawaewae marae.