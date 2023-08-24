Mea Motu’s trainer calls for axing of referee ahead of world title defence fight

Controversy has been added to Te Rarawa boxer Mea Motu’s title defence fight this Saturday. Her coach Isaac Peach is questioning the appointment of Ignatius Missilaidus after he judged another of Peach’s fighters in Sydney last night.

Peach boxer Kiki Toa Leutele won his heavyweight contest against Toese Vousiutu by split decision with two of the judges scoring it 76-75.

But Missilaidus went the other way by a huge margin - 73-78.

Missilaidus is due to referee Motu’s IBO super bantamweight title defence against Malawi’s Ellen Simwaka at Eventfinda Stadium on Auckland’s North Shore.

“His history in scoring fights is not good and is often the odd one out of a decision – and by a huge margin. Tonight he has done the same judging Leutele v Vousiutu on the No Limits card in Sydney.

“We question him officiating at such a high level.”

Motu remains focused on her fight and despite battling asthma leading up to Saturday, says it’s under control and won’t be a factor.

“It’s finally settled down and I’ve moved into a safer, warmer home, I’ve waited all year to finally get a home!”

Her Northland sister Lani Daniels will be defending her IBF World Heavyweight title against South Africa’s Razel Mohammed.

“I’m looking forward to doing that and marking my name in history. All the way from Pipiwai!”