Tall Blacks keep second-round hopes alive at World Cup

The Tall Blacks have secured their World Cup campaign alive with a thrilling overtime victory of 95-87 against a determined Jordan team in Manila last night.

During most of the match, New Zealand maintained their lead, until Jordan’s forward, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, delivered a crucial three-pointer late in the fourth quarter to equalise the scores and extend the game into overtime. Ultimately, the Tall Blacks clinched a 95-87 win.

Coach Pero Cameron of the Tall Blacks expressed his preference for an earlier tournament victory but acknowledged the present situation with the statement, “It is what it is.”

Leading the charge for the Kiwis, Izayah Le’afa showcased an impressive performance with 23 points, five rebounds, five assists, and three steals off the bench. His contribution included a 4-8 success rate from beyond the arc.

Le’afa commended the coaching staff and the team’s composure throughout the game. He emphasised the team’s self-belief and confidence in their coach’s ability to prepare them for the upcoming challenge against Greece. He characterised the next game as a “win or go home” situation and expressed eagerness for the battle ahead.

The Tall Blacks successfully held off the determined efforts of the Jordan squad, particularly dealing with Rondae Hollis-Jefferson’s impressive performance of 39 points and 9 rebounds. Hollis-Jefferson, a former NBA forward, achieved a 50 per cent field goal success rate and converted 14 out of 18 free throws. However, he also contributed to Jordan’s turnovers, accounting for six out of their 18 during the game.

Looking ahead, the Tall Blacks are gearing up for a clash against Greece scheduled for Thursday, August 31, at 12:40 AM. The victor of this game will secure a place in the second round of the World Cup.

New Zealand 95 – Le’afa 23 PTS & 5 REB & 5 AST | Ili 15 PTS & 10 AST | Delany 14 PTS & 5 REB | Wetzell 13 PTS & 6 REB | Fotu 11 PTS & 5 REB | Ngatai 9 PTS | Te Rangi 7 PTS | Cameron 3 PTS

Jordan 87 – Hollis-Jefferson 39 PTS & 9 REB | Ibrahim 22 PTS & 9 AST | Dwairi 19 PTS & 8 REB |

Quarter scores: 21-18, 46-37, 65-57, 85-85, 96-87