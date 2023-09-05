Zoe Hobbs narrowly misses top spots in Switzerland

Zoe Hobbs (8) leads US world champion Sha'Carri Richardson (6) in the early stages of her heat at the world championships in Budapest a fortnight ago. (Tim Clayton - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Zoe Hobbs has finished narrowly outside the top spots in the women’s 100m at Gala dei Castelli 2023 in Switzerland on Tuesday morning (NZT).

The 25-year-old Kiwi track star got up to finish fourth in a time of 11.20 secs in the Swiss city of Bellinzona, behind race-winner Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica - the world’s fastest-living woman - who crossed the finish line in a season-best time of 10.92 secs (+0.0 m/s).

Great Britain’s Imani Lansiquot was second in a 10.99 secs personal best time, while Gambian sprinter Gina Bass rounded out the top places, finishing third in 11.12 secs.

Watch Zoe Hobbs in action in the 100m final at Gala dei Castelli 2023, Bellinzona.

Hobbs ran 11.14 secs at the Zurich Diamond League on Friday and missed qualifying for the world championships final in Budapest the week prior, with her heat time of 11.02 secs just 0.01 outside the cut-off.

She has a personal best time of 10.96 secs recorded in Switzerland in July.

Hobbs is back in action at the Brussels Diamond League on Saturday (NZT).



















