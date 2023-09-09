Zoe Hobbs narrowly misses top-place finish for second time this week

Kiwi sprinter Zoe Hobbs at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest in August. (Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Sprinter Zoe Hobbs has fallen just short of the top spots for the second time this week, claiming fourth place in the women’s 100m at the Brussels Diamond League on Saturday morning (NZT).

Hobbs, 25, clocked the distance in 11.14 secs, quicker than earlier this week.

On Tuesday (NZT), the Kiwi missed third spot at the Gala dei Castelli meet in Bellinzona, Switzerland by just 0.02 secs, after an 11.20 secs finish.

Once again, today’s race was won by Jamaican superstar Elaine Thompson-Herah, 31, who bettered her season-best time set earlier in the week, crossing the finish line in 10.84 secs (+0.0 m/s).

Jamaican teammate Natasha Morrison was second, also in a season-best 10.95 secs, while British sprinter Dina Asher-Smith was third in 10.97 secs.

The quickest Hobbs has run the 100m is 10.96 secs, set in Switzerland in July.



