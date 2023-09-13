Retirement Commission unveils first reo Māori financial achievement standard for rangatahi

Te Ara Ahunga Ora Retirement Commission has developed the country’s first reo Māori achievement standard learning and assessment resources for financial education as part of its Te Whai Hua - Kia Ora, Sorted in Schools programme.

The programme itself is in its fourth year and is the only programme to teach students about money that coincides with both the New Zealand curriculum and Te Marautanga o Aotearoa.

Over 80 per cent of kura use the programme through unit standards in a wide range of subjects, not just finance, in both Māori and English.

Director for Māori and learning Erin Thompson (Ngāti Rangiwewehi, Ngāi Tāmanuhiri, Ngāti Tipa) says it will give rangatahi the knowledge they need to get their financial headstart in life while earning all-important NCEA credits at the same time.

“When we developed this programme, we had to be sure it could reach all secondary school students learning in both the English and Māori mediums but also to learn in a context that reflects their local knowledge and worldview.

Reaching beyond the classroom

“Māori resources are particularly important because they have been developed with an ao Māori focus in te reo Māori and highly designed by kaiako and teachers currently in kura.”

Thompson says a key outcome she wants for rangatahi learning from the new standard is that it goes beyond the classroom and beyond themselves to their own whānau.

“[We want] our rangatahi to be well equipped with understanding different concepts around money from savings and debts right through to understanding the importance of retirement planning.

“The rauemi (resources) are real good conversation pieces for whānau as well. There are some interactive activities, videos on [the website] that whānau can engage in and really build on those conversations around money.”

Students and teachers can access the resources via the website.