‘Undoing 180 years of Crown-led housing solutions’

An initiative that aims to tackle homelessness among Māori was launched today.

He Ara Hiki Mauri ensures whānau-centred housing solutions are led locally by iwi, hapū, marae and Māori providers.

“It’s about honouring Māori, having the knowledge and the relationships to do the work in a unique Māori way,” says Associate Minister for Homelessness Marama Davidson.

The funding of $24.7 million for He Ara Hiki Mauri was announced by Davidson last year - and the agreement was made official today with signatures from Māori housing organisation Te Matapihi and housing support service Arohanui ki te tangata.

“It is disproportionally our people who are homeless,” Davidson says.

“It is therefore our ways, our mātauranga, our expertise and knowledge that will resolve the issues in a way that will be intergenerational.”

Te Matapihi chairperson Ali Hamlin-Paenga says “They (Māori) need people who know the challenges and acknowledge those challenges and can support them to work through them and achieve their aspirations.”

The initiative has taken five years to establish - but Davidson says that isn’t a long time considering all previous homelessness solutions have been Crown-led.

“It’s trying to undo 180 years of a whole different relationship the Crown has had over communities so it’s actually a very short time when you think about it.”