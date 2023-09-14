Te Papa exhibition showcases te ao Māori view of ‘insects of the sea’

A new exhibition called the Clever Crustaceans looks at customary Māori values around harvesting crayfish and how issues such as climate change may affect this.

It is a Te Papa showcase featuring five marine crustaceans through a collaboration between NIWA and scientists around the world.

Dr Kareen Schnabel from NIWA helped deliver this exhibition to showcase the importance and special capabilities of the insects of the sea which can change their shape, circle the globe, and maybe even cure cancer.

Schnabel says crustaceans have segmented bodies and exoskeletons just like insects.

“Crustaceans are arthropods… so I love describing them as the ‘insects of the sea’.”

She says the showcasing of a te ao Māori worldview compared to the Western view is interesting to see.

“There is a really interesting traditional Māori way of collecting and trapping freshwater koura juveniles, which is much more effective than our Western way of trapping them with other tools.”

Climate change adaptation

Te Papa Tongarewa Māori writer Tamahou McGarvey says scientists and indigenous cultures have their own unique perspectives.

“We should not solely rely on the translations of the words but rather examine the essence of these creatures according to indigenous perspectives.”

He says the ocean and air temperatures are rising, and that’s why the lobster’s exoskeletons have become more heat resistant.

“Their exoskeletons have also taken on a more resilient appearance.”

The role of koura (crayfish) in history and as a food source is also shown in the exhibition. Crayfish are usually served on auspicious occasions, indicating a prestigious feast is taking place.

The exhibition will also tour a number of regional galleries around the country.