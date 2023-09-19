Ngāti Whātua celebrate a day remembering a gift that established the country’s biggest city

Auckland Anniversary Day in January celebrates the arrival of the first British governor William Hobson more than 180 years ago. But Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei wants this anniversary changed to September 18, which marks the day Ngāti Whātua leader Apihai Te Kawau gifted more than 1200 hectares of land to establish what is now Auckland City.

For three years, with a call that greets the dawn, the people of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei have celebrated the gift that established the largest city in New Zealand.

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei trust chair and Apihai Te Kawau descendant Marama Royal says the feeling of pride blossoms through her during a time such as this.

“I’m just immensely proud to be one of his descendants and to be standing on the whenua that he gifted.”

Early European settlement and the relocation of the capital from Russell to Auckland at this time meant land was in demand. By 1850 most of the usable land in Auckland was sold to Europeans. By 1870, Apihai Te Kawau managed to register around 300 hectares at Ōrākei through the Māori Land Court, the last of the tribal land.

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei descendant Joe Pihema says it’s a history today’s descendants want all in the city to know and remember.

‘Worth having a korero around’

“We should remember today. We should celebrate today, marking today as a big occasion.”

“So, his generosity established this city. Secondly, if there was no Apihai, there would be no Auckland as we know it today,” Pihema says

Auckland deputy mayor Desley Simpson says, the idea is open to discussion.

“It’s certainly worth having a kōrero around, and having a conversation around that without a doubt. But Auckland Council can’t make public holidays, that’s a conversation that has to happen with central government.”

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei plans to continue celebrating the anniversary.