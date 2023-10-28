Massey High first XV players in France to see former students in Rugby World Cup

The 1st XV team takes in the sights of Paris during the Rugby World Cup. Photo: Supplied / Massey High School.

From West Auckland to the Western continent in Paris, the 1st XV Massey High players have had the experience of a lifetime amid World Cup fever.

The team flew to France for three weeks to experience the culture and rugby environment.

It was a chance to train and see what it is like to be a professional player in another country.

School dean and former Samoa player George Pisi says the opportunity was “massive” for the boys.

“They got to experience a new culture, the life of a professional athlete living abroad, opening up their eyes to the rest of the world.”

In addition to attending a World Cup match, the students had the opportunity to meet current and former rugby players from Fiji, Argentina, and Samoa.

The West Auckland school has produced several rugby stars, including Chris Vui, Tusi Pisi, Anthony Tuitavake, and Ron Cribb.

Mark Telea, the first ex-student to make the All Blacks World Cup squad, will play in the final this weekend.

Pisi says the boys are inspired by seeing someone from their community.

“It’s achievable. Their goal is achievable. It doesn’t matter what community you’re from or what your background is.”

Captain Norman Pesefea (Levi Saleimoa, Mulifanua, villages in Samoa) acknowledges the trip and witnessing former students succeed at the highest level has given the team more confidence.

‘We can do the same’

“It was a good experience for me and the boys to experience a new culture.

“To see someone from our school making it, it just shows us that we can do the same.”

The tour included a few games against local French teams.

Senior rugby player Riki Taingahue (Rongowhakaata) says there were language barriers for the team members, who were billeted with local families.

“Lots - some families we stayed with didn’t speak English. So we had to use Google Translate and lots of hand signals.”

During the trip, Taingahue taught the school haka and brought some Māori culture.

“To thank people and just express who we are.

“I felt almost like my tīpuna was standing behind me and backing me up.

Deputy principal John Taurua went on the trip with the students and believes it may transform lives.

“Some of our students who have gone on overseas tours have ended up playing overseas at clubs.

“It has opened up their horizons of what they can do in the future.”

Massey High School hopes to reinstate a two-year cycle to take their 1st XV and the development team overseas.

The tradition, which spans 20 years has brought the school to Argentina, South Africa, Chile and the Pacific Islands.

Pisi sees the bigger picture for the trip and the boys’ future.

“I want these boys to grow up to be good men, good sons, and good husbands one day. It’s more of being good people and the life they’re going to lead.”