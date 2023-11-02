Waikato grandmother rises to IronMāori challenge

Grandmother Aroha Te Wao says her goal is to complete this weekend's IronMāori Triathlon event in Napier with her team. (Jeremy Brick / ACC)

More than 3000 people will participate in the Ironman-style IronMāori competition, which kicks off in Ahuriri, Napier, this weekend, organisers say.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the “world’s biggest” indigenous triathlon event.

But for Waikato kuia Aroha Te Wao, it’s more than just a sporting event.

“IronMāori is also about creating a bit of cultural history. Whoever wins is irrelevant really, and it’s not just for Māori, but for everybody,” Te Wao, who has 17 mokopuna, told Stuff.

Hawke’s Bay will also host IronMāori Tamariki and Rangatahi, and IronMāori Kaumātua on Friday.

Both the ACC IronMāori Quarter and Half events will be held on Saturday.

Despite never having competed in a triathlon, Te Wao (Waikato-Tainui) did not hesitate when her friends asked her to sign up for IronMāori.

“I love a challenge,” says the 52-year-old factory worker.

“The wairua for myself is, I like to be an example for my moko. My 17 grandchildren are my pride and joy. It’s just about being a good role model, being tuakana to everyone.”

Te Wao is taking on the Quarter IronMāori distance where she will swim 1km, cycle 45km and run/walk 10.5km.

It’s been a challenge for Te Wao to fit in the training.

She said that her job at the Laminex Factory in Kirikiriroa Hamilton, is mainly shift work and 12-hour work days can make life “a juggling act”.

“On my night shifts, I do the Tabata on Mondays, HIIT classes on Wednesdays and Box Fit on Fridays. And then on my day shifts, I go to the gym at 3.30am before I start work at 5am.”

Some of Te Wao’s grandchildren are getting front-row seats to cheer on their kuia’s commitment and dedication. Te Wao and her partner, Lewis, are raising four of her mokopuna.

“I love pushing myself, and taking on IronMāori is a good chance for me to show my whānau that you can keep active and keep achieving things, no matter your age.”

Waikato grandmother Aroha Te Wao will compete in the IronMāori Quarter event in Napier this weekend. (Jeremy Brick / ACC)

Her sister, Roimata, said Te Wao has been on a long journey of self-discovery in wanting more “personally, and she’s got the support behind her”.

“It’s inspiring, watching all the Māori attend and they are all different ages. I have seen my sister’s journey from years ago when she wasn’t as active as she is now; she’s just so fit.”

This is the second year Te Wao has trained for IronMāori. In the leadup to last year’s event in Napier, she had an accident during a netball game.

“I pushed myself and I carried on right to the end of the game. I knew I shouldn’t have, but I did.”

The injury didn’t just affect her IronMāori entry – Te Wao couldn’t work for some time and had to stop playing sports for six months.

“I was gutted to miss the IronMāori last year after all the hard work and training, but this time I am ready.”

She has also been incorporating training to help strengthen her injured back while preparing for IronMāori.

“I do a lot of Tabata, cardio and weightlifting. Exercise is important. The more I do it, the more well I feel.”

As a solo mum raising four children, sport and exercise were not always possible, Te Wao said.

“I was focused on just providing for my tamariki and I had no time for sports or exercise.”

But with the support of Lewis, Te Wao could put her hauora first, and she encourages other Māori to do the same.

Founded by Heather and Wayne Skipworth in 2009, IronMāori was established to tackle growing issues of Māori health and wellbeing.

From 300 participants in the inaugural event, IronMāori has become the largest Half and Quarter Ironman-style event in Aotearoa.

“It builds on the vision to promote wellbeing from mokopuna to kaumātua and have healthy and vibrant whānau participating in all aspects of life,” Heather Skipworth said.

“Ask any of our IronMāori whānau and they will all tell you that whanaungatanga are the most important part of this kaupapa.

“For us in IronMāori, it is no different to those of whom we partner with. These relationships also require nurturing.

“We are proud to have partnered with ACC, providing a pathway to our whānau, allowing the opportunity for ACC to also build genuine relationships with the IronMāori whānau,” she said.

ACC said the event would bring energy and enjoyment back to the Hawke’s Bay region after a challenging year with Cyclone Gabrielle causing unprecedented flooding and damage in March.

“We believe in the kaupapa of IronMāori, and we want to tautoko whānau to live well,” ACC executive Tane Cassidy said.

Auckland will host IronMāori Tāmaki on Saturday, December 2.