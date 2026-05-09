Moana Pasifika players ‘still fighting’ amid future Super Rugby Pacific uncertainty

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Moana Pasifika v Hurricanes

Kick-off: 7:05pm Saturday 9 May

North Harbour Stadium, Auckland

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Veteran Moana Pasifika halfback Augustine Pulu says the players are resilient as they focus on meeting Super Rugby Pacific table toppers, the Hurricanes, at home in North Harbour.

Pulu, who has played for both the All Blacks and Tonga’s ‘Ikale Tahi and spent Super Rugby seasons with the Chiefs and the Blues, told reporters this week that Moana Pasifika players continue to turn up every day, despite the uncertainty hanging over their heads about the club’s future in the competition.

He said it is a tough challenge and they will go out and play for each other against the Hurricanes, pointing to the cultural connections within the team as the bond that keeps the players ticking.

“They’re still fighting for it. If this were any other franchise, I don’t know if they could come out and carry on performing the way the boys have been going. This is something that we’re used to as our people.”

“We’re resilient in what we do, and we’re going to carry on giving back as much as we can.”

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One of the club’s newest recruits, Manu Samoa midfielder, Faletoi Peni, gets to play his starting lineup game at home against the Hurricanes.

The Manu Samoa midfielder, who plays for the Southland Stags in the Bunnings National Provincial Championship here in New Zealand, joined Moana Pasifika this year.

The 26-year-old went from almost quitting rugby to winning four consecutive championships in club rugby and made his test debut for Samoa in their 48-10 victory over Brazil in last year’s 2027 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Although he had come off the bench a few times, playing his first home game in the starting lineup is going to be another experience, especially against the top-of-the-table leaders, the Hurricanes.

Moana Pasifika at Allianz Stadium in Sydney. Photo: Jason McCawley/Getty Images.

He partners with former Chiefs player and rugby league convert Solomon Alaimalo in the midfield.

Head coach Fa’alogo Tana Umaga has been forced yet again to tweak his lineup, especially with injuries still a major concern in camp.

Regulars Julian Savea, Lalomilo Lalomilo and Ngani Laumape are all out because of injury.

Peni joins Pulu, flyhalf William Havili, wingers Tuna Tuitama and Israel Leota, Alaimalo and fullback Glen Vaihu in the backline.

Umaga has also made changes to his forward pack, to be led again by tough flanker Miracle Faiilagii.

Malakai Hala-Ngatai and former All Black Atu Moli pair up as props, with livewire hookers Millennium Sanerivi joining them as the front row trio.

Faiilagi is joined by Semisi Paea and power-player Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa as the loose trio for the match.

Umaga has been vocal in the past three weeks about the pressure the players face in relation to the uncertainty of whether they will be around in 2027 as part of the Super Rugby competition or not.

He said the players and management have faith and the hope that things will work out.

He added that playing against the Hurricanes is another chance for the players to show their talents on the field.

“There’s a glimmer of hope, and I think that’s what we’ve got to hang onto,” he said.

“It’s another chance for these players to show the best of themselves, if anyone’s watching, you know, for the future.”

Naholo returns

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes have named Fijian-heritage winger Kini Naholo on the bench.

Naholo returns to Super Rugby action for the first time since rupturing his ACL while playing for the Hurricanes a year ago.

Kini Naholo. Photo / All Blacks

He initially made his comeback while playing for the Hurricanes Hunters in early March, but sustained an injured heel in the first few minutes of the development side’s match against the Chiefs Taua, sidelining him for a further six weeks.

Naholo makes his injury return alongside Bailyn Sullivan, who is named in the match-day squad for the first time since late March.

The side features seven changes to the starting lineup following last week’s 38-31 win over the Crusaders last weekend.

It includes Caleb Delany remaining in the second row to partner Isaia Walker-Leawere at lock, while Brad Shields is named at blindside flanker, pushing Brayden Iose to number eight, while captain Du’Plessis Kirifi is kept at openside flanker.

Halfback Ereatara Enari gets to start against his former team and pairs with debutant first-five Lucas Cashmore.

Fijian Jone Rova gets to start ahead of Jordie Barrett, and pairs All Black Billy Proctor in midfield.

Meanwhile, Fijian heritage player George Bower plays his 100th Super Rugby game this weekend when the Crusaders take on the Blues at the One NZ Stadium in Christchurch.

Bower, who has Fijian links to Vagadaci village in Ovalau and Nakelo in Tailevu, will have his family backing him from the grandstand.

Moana Pasifika: 1. Malakai Hala-Ngatai, 2. Millennium Sanerivi, 3. Atu Moli, 4. Allan Craig, 5. Veikoso Poloniati, 6. Miracle Faiilagi (captain), 7. Semisi Paea, 8. Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa, 9. Augustine Pulu, 10. William Havili, 11. Tuna Tuitama, 12. Faletoi Peni, 13. Solomon Alaimalo, 14. Israel Leota, 15. Glen Vaihu

Bench: 16. Mamoru Harada, 17. Abraham Pole, 18. Lolani Faleiva, 19. Jimmy Tupou, 20. Sam Tuitupou Ah-Hing, 21. Siaosi Nginingini, 22. Jackson Garden-Bachop, 23. Tevita Latu

Hurricanes: 1. Pouri Rakete-Stones, 2. Vernon Bason, 3. Pasilio Tosi, 4. Caleb Delany, 5. Isaia Walker-Leawere, 6. Brad Shields, 7. Du’Plessis Kirifi (captain), 8. Brayden Iose, 9. Ereatara Enari, 10. Lucas Cashmore, 11. Fehi Fineanganofo, 12. Jone Rova, 13. Billy Proctor, 14. Josh Moorby, 15. Callum Harkin

Bench: 16. Asafo Aumua, 17. Xavier Numia, 18. Siale Lauaki, 19. Hugo Plummer, 20. Devan Flanders, 21. Jordi Viljoen, 22. Bailyn Sullivan, 23. Kini Naholo

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