Super Rugby squads named ahead of 2024 season

Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan has named the 38 players he hopes will take his side one step further in 2024 after falling at the last hurdle against the Crusaders earlier this year.

There are nine current All Blacks featured in the refreshed side, eight new signings, including seven rookies and two former Chiefs who will return to Hamilton, in Māori All Black first-five Kaleb Trask and prop Reuben O’Neill.

In contrast to this experience; props Kauvaka Kaivelata and Sione Ahio, loose forwards Malachi Wrampling-Alec, Tom Florence and Wallace Sititi, midfielder Daniel Rona, and utility back Liam Coombes-Fabling secure their first full-time contracts in 2024.

“These guys have been knocking on our door for a while now and we are excited to offer them a place this year. They have been impressive throughout NPC and during their time in our environment, so rightly earn their spot within our squad,” said McMillan.

“It’s a new look squad for us but despite the changes, there remains a lot of continuity within this group. They are familiar with our environment, know how we do things, and bring a lot to the table.”

McMillan has lost the services of co-captains Brad Weber (France) and Sam Cane (Japan) among a number of key players including Brodie Retallick (Japan), Pita-Gus Sowakula (France), Alex Nankivell (Ireland) and Bryn Gatland (Japan) for next season.

“Despite losing some experienced players, we have spent the last couple of years building the depth of our squad in anticipation of these departures. We have a lot of belief in the men we have selected and are looking forward with anticipation to seeing them take their opportunity in the new year.”

The Chiefs begin their 2024 campaign with a grand final rematch against the Crusaders at FMG Stadium in Hamilton on Feburary 23.

Meanwhile, second-year Highlanders coach Clarke Dermody has named a host new players to the southern franchise as he continues to rebuild the side following a lean period of results.

A five-win, nine-loss 2023 season was the fifth consecutive losing campaign for the Dunedin-based team, and with two of their Rugby World Cup stars, Aaron Smith and Shannon Frizzel both headed to Japan the team loses a lot of its experience.

The losses however are offset somewhat by the recruitment of excitement machines out wide with Moana Pasifika flyer Timoci Tavatavanawai, former Blues winger Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens and Argentinian World Cup winger Martin Bogado joining the team, while Crusaders flanker Tom Sanders makes the journey south.

Another former Blues player will add strength to the midfield in the form of Tanielu Tele’a who will be looking to get his career back on track after being hampered by injury in recent seasons.

Former Welsh international, Rhys Patchell, will bring his vital experience to the first-five role which will be good news for young pivots Cameron Millar and Ajay Faleafaga.

“We have had a few changes in our squad and our coaching group so it will be great to get everyone together and start building some cohesion through the preseason. We will just about have our whole squad together from day one, which is a nice opportunity for us.

“I am also pleased to see some of the younger players that we have invested in over the last few years start to come through to Super Rugby level. I am sure their individual enthusiasm will be infectious for the squad,” Dermody said.

Incoming Moana Pasifika head coach, Fa’alogo Tana Umaga has named a refreshed squad with a youthful look but some big-time experience in the mix.

The forward pack has seen the most change from previous seasons, with 13 new faces in the sheds.

Otago’s loosehead prop Abraham Pole returns for his third season with the Auckland-based franchise. He joins other returnees in ‘Ikale Tahi international Samiuela Moli and Counties Manukau Steelers Suetena Asomua, who picks up his first full-time contract after joining Moana Pasifika as a replacement in previous seasons.

Thirty-seven-year-old, 110-test Wallaby Sekope Kepu also laces up the boots for another year with the team, while James Lay moves across town after three seasons with the Blues. Lay has the ability to play on either side of the scrum. New South Wales Waratahs prop Sateki Latu has made the move across the Tasman to join Moana Pasifika.

Manu Samoa teammates Jonathan Taumateine and Ereatara Enari have been integral to the on and off-field identity of Moana Pasifika. The pair of halfbacks are among the most experienced in the squad and will be influential facilitators for their team’s back line. ‘Ikale Tahi first five William Havili has been a consistent starter for Moana Pasifika in the team’s first two seasons and will once again challenge former Wallaby turned Manu Samoa international Christian Lealiifano. The 36-year-old has proven his redefined game remains at the highest standard and is preparing for another historic year in 2024.

Former blockbusting All Blacks winger Julian Savea has made the move from the Hurricanes to Auckland, adding an immense amount of experience and knowledge to the backline.

“The talent in our Pasifika community is aplenty and it certainly was a tough task selecting this team, but I am confident that we have a strong mix of youth and experience to complement the brand of rugby we want to play.”

“The development of the team in a highly competitive Super Rugby Pacific competition will be testing but I look forward to the hard work ahead of us,” Umaga says.

All Super Rugby teams will be named throughout the day and will be updated here as they come in.