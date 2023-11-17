Dance champion blazes trail for South Auckland rangatahi

After returning home from Frankfurt, Germany where he competed at the Red Bull Dance Your Style competition, dancer John Vaifale continues to give back to his South Auckland community

He holds open jams at local community centres as a safe space for youth to come and express their passions through their love for dance.

“It’s an open space that I’ve hired out where any dancer can come in, dance, jam and connect,” says Vaifale, also known as ‘Happy Feet.’

“I see it as an excuse just to hang out. But this is another way that I give back to my community, giving back a space to practise to dance because iron sharpens iron, and hopefully they use this to train up for events and show off their skills.”

The 27-year-old, originally from Samoa, says although his team was able to take the top prize at the competition in Germany, he was just happy to be among some of his dance heroes.

He is hosting a hip-hop dance battle in Auckland’s Britomart tonight, November 17.