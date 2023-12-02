Unique donation machines make Aotearoa debut

An innovative method of Christmas donating has been introduced to visitors at Sylvia Park in Auckland. Giving Machines allows the public to choose where their money goes, and how much.

“They start at $3 and go up to $100 and everywhere in between so there are 30 different ways to give,” Giving Machines Auckland Committee chair Derek Good says.

The options range from textbooks and school uniforms to 100 meals and sports equipment.

“You put a credit card against the machine, make the selection and the card will go down to the bottom.”

Established in 2017 by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, the Giving Machines have collected over $20 million in donations since their introduction. There are three machines in the Sylvia Park location - one of over 60 worldwide.

Six charities are involved in the initiative to provide the products/services from the donations. They include The Auckland City Mission, The Nest Collective, Woven Earth, BBM (Buttabean Motivation), the Child Cancer Foundation, and Feed the Need.

“Those charities are dealing with poor people who are sick, and hungry. We have tamariki who don’t have food, they go to school hungry, and that’s why we chose local charities,” Goodv says.

The goal is to raise over $100,000 during this festive season.