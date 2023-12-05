‘Māori do well under National governments’ - PM as ‘carkoi’ rolls across the motu

Supporters of kaupapa Māori are taking to the countrys roads to voice their opposition to government plans they say undermines Māori

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon doesn’t anticipate today’s protest by Māori against his government’s policies will be an continuing feature of his term in office.

A nationwide ‘call to action’, supported by Te Pāti Māori, has seen a number of people take to their vehicles and disrupt traffic flows in many of the main centres, and some regional towns this morning, in a stand against what Te Pāti Māori president John Tamihere calls a coalition anchored on anti-Māori sentiment.

Luxon, however, said his government was focused on delivering outcomes that will benefit Māori and non-Māori New Zealanders.

“I’ve been trying to be really clear with New Zealanders, this country needs a turnaround. The one word we have to focus on is delivery, and actually getting things done for them.”

When asked by media what he made of protests being organised so soon into his Prime Ministership and if it would plague his time leading the government, he disagreed.

“We are here to get things done for the New Zealand people, whether they’re Māori or non-Māori. We want to see outcomes improve for everybody.

“What I want Māori and iwi across the country to understand is we are deeply committed to improving outcomes for Māori. Period. What I said to you before was I don’t think the last six years have been good for Māori. I think Māori have very well particularly under National-led governments in the past, and I they think they are going to continue to do so.”

Tamihere, speaking to teaonews.co.nz on Monday, said the coalition between National, ACT and New Zealand First is one that was anchored on anti-Māori sentiment, evidenced by the policies all three parties agreed to first, which he said would set Māori back 35 years.

“We either lie down after 35 years of winning incremental, slow, painful change and then all of a sudden it gets turned over inside of three years by a minority-majority government.”