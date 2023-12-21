France based artist returns to homegrown projects post Covid-19 pandemic

World-renowned artist George Nuku (Ngāti Kahungunu) is grateful to be able to contribute to projects in Aotearoa again after a 3-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 59-year-old France-based artist says he was regularly participating in projects and exhibitions in Aotearoa before the first lockdown in March 2020.

“The pandemic cut my flow a lot in terms of my connection back home,” he says.

“Prior, I was working with my hapū quite a lot - Which I’m happy to do and since the pandemic, I haven’t really had a chance to get back into that flow and do that again.”

George Nuku

Nuku is famous for his work in stone, bone, wood, shell, and polystyrene. His works range from delicate jade and pearl amulets to stone sculptures of life-size Atua. He recently sent patu over for a pop-up gallery in Grey Lynn for this Christmas period.

“I sculpted them in transparent plexiglass, they look like ice, and I am known for that around the world, from a heitiki to a wharenui.”

The gallery is curated by Nuku’s long-time friend Tracey Tawhiao (Ngāi Te Rangi, Te Whakatōhea, Ngāti Tūwharetoa) and aims to be a hub for Māori contemporary art in Tāmaki.

“I’ve been associated with Tracey for the past 25 years,

The gallery is called ‘House of taonga and is based on the French model of the salon, which they used to do in the 18th century, where the artist would present or front their work. It was a way that became a platform for other kinds of dialogue, as opposed to just the pieces sitting there on its own” Nuku says.

Nuku is one of many artists whose work is on display at the gallery along with the likes of Tracey Tawhiao, her cousin Shona Tawhiao, Rakai Karaitiana, John Walsh, and Natasha Keating among others.

George Nuku and friends. Source/Facebook

The pop-up Christmas Art Exhibition is located at 559 Great North Road, Grey Lynn, Auckland. It will be open until the 24th of December and will reopen on Waitangi Day.