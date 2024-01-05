Toddler dies in hospital after being hit by car in Kaitaia

A child has died in hospital after being hit by a vehicle exiting a driveway yesterday afternoon in the Far North town of Kaitaia.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry said yesterday police were told about the incident involving a 20-month-old child.

The parents of the child drove her to Kaitaia Hospital themselves, where medical staff said she had received “critical injuries”.

“The child was flown to Auckland’s Starship Hospital for specialist care, but sadly, she succumbed to her injuries this morning,” Verry said.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the child at this time.”

Verry said police are investigating the death and “continue to speak to the family as we investigate what occurred leading up to this incident”.