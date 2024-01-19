What you need to know about attending hui-ā-motu at Tūrangawaewae

More than 3000 guests are expected to attend Kīngi Tuheitia’s hui-ā-motu at Tūrangawaewae Marae this Saturday and 3,500 people have signed up online to be involved.

Kīngi Tuheitia issued a royal proclamation in December calling for the national hui to unify the nation. Kīngitanga chief of staff Ngira Simmonds said there was a lot of unhelpful and divisive rhetoric during and following the 2023 election campaign, felt by many New Zealanders – both Māori and non-Māori.

“We have invited people to lay down their kōrero and their aspirations and ideas for mana motuhake and upholding Te Tiriti o Waitangi,” Simmonds said.

“We are expecting large numbers at Tuurangawaewae and many who will want to speak and contribute to the koorero. We will do our best to hear all voices. We ask that everyone be mindful of all who are wanting to speak and ensure we engage in a respectful manner,” said Simmonds.

Breakout sessions

The day will begin with a pōwhiri at 9am. After that, karakia and the tikanga of the hui will be explained. At 11am guests at Tūrangawaewae will be able to take part in break-out wānanga sessions.

The sessions will focus on different kaupapa including a rangatahi forum; te reo an tikanga, national identity, people and economic wellbeing; and Te Tiriti and proposed reforms.

Facilitators and speakers

Guest speakers and panel discussions will be led at each session by a tumu mauri and a haika, Simmonds said.

“The role and function of the tumu mauri is to be a source of wisdom, respect and mātauranga. The haika serves as a facilitator of the relevant breakout session,” Simmonds said in a statement.

Facilitators and speakers come from a range of backgrounds of te reo Māori champions, community champions, academics, broadcasters, former politicians and musicians. They include Tā Timoti Karetu, Tā Tipene O’Regan, Dame Silvia Cartwright, Hone Harawira, Hinewehi Mohi, Dr Hana O’Regan, Julian Wilcox, Pania Papa, Hemi Kelly, Tina Ngata, Moana Maniapoto, Mihingarangi Forbes and many more.

Connecting online

For anyone who can’t make the event in person, parts of the hui will held online in a live stream. Guests are invited to download the Whova app to access the agenda, and key documents and send questions.

Tūrangawaewae site map

Travel and parking

Guests are advised to arrive at Tūrangawaewae Marae at 8am. The Kiingitanga recently revealed a site map identifying all five parking areas for public use around the marae.

“Where possible we advise iwi to attend on buses or vans…. Shuttles will be available for kaumaatua and those who need it”.

What to bring

Guests are advised to dress lightly and for comfort, to bring a hat, a fan and a water bottle. Free kai will be offered to guests for morning tea and lunch. Tamariki are welcome to attend and the local kohanga will provide a dedicated tamariki space.

“Kingi Tuheitia has a particular interest in ensuring the voice of tamariki and rangatahi are heard in this journey,” Simmonds said.

“We ask there be no signs or flags on the marae. This has been a long-held tikanga here at Tūrangawaewae Marae. This is how we uphold the tapu and mauri of the marae,” Simmonds said.

After the hui

Simmonds said Kingi Tuheitia had already committed to taking the mauri of this hui to Rātana and Waitangi.

“Here we can have further korero and use these hui to grow our kotahitanga. The report written about the hui will also have directives for our future – as decided by us all.”

The schedule

9.00 am – Pōwhiri

10.15 am – Karakia tīmatanga

10.30 am – Hui tikanga explained

10.40 am – Opening kōrero

11.00 am – Breakout sessions

Tākiritia te rā ki tua – rangatahi forum

Tākiritia te reo, tākiritia te tikanga – te reo and tikanga

Tākiritia te tuakiri – national identity

Tākiritia te oranga: tāngata, tahua – people and economic wellbeing

Tākiritia te Tiriti – Te Tiriti and proposed reforms

Tamariki zone – Toitū te Tiriti

Morning tea and lunch will be served in breakout areas

2.30 pm – plenary

4.00 pm – Te Kauwhau ā te Kiingi – Kingi Tuheitia’s address

4.30 pm – Karakia whakamutunga