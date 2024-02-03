What we have for you at Waitangi this weekend

Te Ao News and Aukaha will be providing extensive coverage of activities this weekend in the lead up to Waitangi Day commemorations on Tuesday.

Tūmamao Harawira will front the coverage on teaonews.co.nz and the Te Ao Māori News Facebook page from the Treaty Grounds at Waitangi from 1.30pm, featuring the pōwhiri to Labour and Green MPs.

Coverage of the pōwhiri to Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro will also be shown, as well as other activities from Waitangi. Reporters Riria Dalton-Reedy, Maioha Panapa and Mokonuiārangi Rangitauira will report across a mix of locations.

On Sunday, Te Ao News will again be live from 1.30pm Te Whare Rūnanga as the Kīngitanga, with Te Pāti Māori supporters, will be welcomed to Waitangi for the first time in over a decade.

Sunday also marks the beginning of the Waitangi forums where a range of kaupapa will be discussed throughout the day. Our reporters will be providing a wrap of the kōrero and speaking to key people on the ground as well as providing a glimpse into activities both at the Upper Treaty Grounds and near Te Tii Marae.

There will also be extensive coverage on our website throughout the weekend.