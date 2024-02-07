Pacific mission: NZ to invest heavily in the Pacific

Arriving at St George’s building in Tongatapu to meet Tonga’s Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters said people in Aotearoa needed to realise how important these relationships were, and quickly.

“We’re part of the blue continent and more New Zealanders need to understand how critical the future of the Pacific Island countries and the Tongan people are to our very future. A vast majority of New Zealanders understand that, we know where they live.”

The absence of Tonga’s Prime Minister Hu’akavameiliku, who is in New Zealand for medical treatment, adds a layer of complexity to the diplomatic mission.

Typically on Pacific missions the New Zealand government makes announcements of money to give to the Pacific. However, while he said that there was investment in Tonga, Peters was quick to shut down any question on how much the coalition government would give.

“There’s an old saying that goes ‘A kūmara never boasts about how sweet it is’. Look we’re not here to show off.”

The ministers will now head over to the opening of the Pharmacy Warehouse and will likely see Dr Reti taking a more prominent role, further illustrating New Zealand’s hands-on approach to fostering Pacific relations.

What is the Pacific mission?

The coalition government’s first Pacific mission sees Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Winston Peters, and Health/Pacific Peoples Minister Shane Reti travel to three countries in five days.

Their visit will work to reinforce New Zealand’s ties with the Pacific through meetings with Tonga’s acting prime minister, Samiu Vaipulu, Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown and Samoa Prime Minister Fiamē Naomi Mataʻafa.

Fresh from the government’s controversial appearance at Waitangi and meeting with iwi leaders at the Iwi Chairs Forum, the coalition will be hoping to settle into its work, including on this visit to the South Pacific.

This mission marks a significant opportunity for New Zealand to make confident monetary offers and support to the Pacific Islands, given the last visit by Carmel Sepuloni and Gerry Brownlee was hampered by the coalition government not yet being formed.

Follow us here for more details of the discussions as they happen.