Debate underway in Parliament will determine the fate of Te Aka Whai Ora, the Māori Heath Authority.

The disestablishment of the authority is part of the 100-day plan of the new coalition government, with all three partners signalling as such in their manifestos.

Te Aka Whai Ora began its life in 2022, following major changes to the New Zealand health system that included the dissolution of the district health board system into Te Whatu Ora-Health New Zealand.