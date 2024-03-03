Zoe Hobbs runs season-best time to qualify for 60m semis at World Indoor Champs

Sprinter Zoe Hobbs has qualified for the women’s 60m semi-finals at the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow.

She was second in her heat in a season’s best time of 7.15 seconds, behind Belgian 21-year-old Rani Rosius who ran a 7.12 personal best to take heat four.

Hobbs automatically advanced to the semi-finals as a top-three finisher in her heat.

The 26-year-old will be out to go one step further than the 2022 World Indoor Championships when she exited at the semi-final stage.

Her semi-final race is at 8.45am this morning (NZT).















