Twenty-four kapa haka compete in Te Arawa regionals

Toitū Te Arawa is this year’s theme at the biennial regional kapa haka competition in Rotorua this year.

Ngāti Whakaue Pakeke kicked off the regional competition, with another 10 to follow on Day 1 and another 13 on Day 2 of the cultural extravaganza representing Te Arawa iwi, Te Arawa waka.

Showcasing an impressive 24 teams means it’s the only region of 13, including Australia, that requires two days to bring together all the teams vying for a spot at the prestigious national competition next year.

Te wātaka o ngā kapa haka

Hinga atu he tētēkura, ara mai he tētēkura

Since Te Matatini 2023, the Te Arawa region has endured several major shifts in their kapa haka space, including the recent loss of the country’s most published expert on poi, Ngamoni Huata, who died on January 1, 2024, at 78 years old.

Huata performed for Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiao for many years before taking on the role of a Te Matatini judge. He was one of the longest-serving judges and a life-serving member of Te Matatini.

To add to the region’s kapa haka terrain, Te Mātārae-i-o-rehu tutor and male leader, Wetini Mitai-Ngati, disestablished the two-time winner of the National Kapa Haka traditional performing arts competition in July 2023, removing a big player in the iwi’s haka sphere.

Ngamoni Huata





Te Mātārae i Ōrehu

Former Te Matatini judge and performer from the Te Arawa region, Mercia Yates, has described this competition as having an unmatched legacy of achievement, with the iwi having had four national champions.

In 2023, Tāmaki Makaurau hosted Te Matatini, with almost 50 groups taking part from across the nation and Australia. Five of the six qualifying teams from Te Arawa made the finals, where 12 teams were selected over three days to battle it out in a second round of performances for the prized status of being the national kapa haka champions.

Winners and Te Matatini qualifiers will be announced in the prizegiving on Saturday, March 9 at 8 pm. The competition runs across March 8 and 9 in Rotorua at the Energy Events Centre. Entry is free, and will be live-streamed on the Māori+| Whakaata Māori app and website.