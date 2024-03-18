Fast-track consents may undermine Treaty settlements — Ngāi Tahu

New fast-track consenting legislation could undermine Treaty of Waitangi settlements, says Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu kaiwhakahaere Justin Tipa.

Two weeks ago the government announced the Fast-track Approvals Bill which aims to cut red tape for major infrastructure projects.

Tipa said the legislation could give ministers the ability to grant consents for projects which were inconsistent with the iwi’s Treaty of Waitangi settlements.

“Two-thirds of the conservation estate is situated within our Ngāi Tahu takiwā [region], so we are concerned the new consenting regime will lead to impacts on this whenua, including through the fast tracking of conservation concessions.”

Ensuring health of te taiao is a priority

Tipa said Ngāi Tahu was supportive of enabling positive development within the takiwā, provided it upheld the Ngāi Tahu, fisheries and aquaculture settlements and ensured “the health of te taiao (natural environment) is prioritised”.

He said the rūnanga would review the bill before raising its concerns with the government.

Māori Crown Relations Te Arawhiti Minister Tama Potaka said he had met with Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu and “understands their interests”.

“This regime will unlock the construction of major infrastructure projects in this country, while still ensuring the protection of our environment and existing Treaty settlements.”

But North Canterbury’s councils were not expecting too many fishhooks from new legislation.

In the latest amendment to the Resource Management Act (RMA), developers of large infrastructure projects would be able to apply to thge overnment for a fast-tracked consent, bypassing the normal council consenting process.

Under the proposed legislation, an expert panel will be appointed to give recommendations – but ministers would make the final decision.

‘An assault on nature and democracy’

Environmental groups have warned the legislation was an ‘’unprecedented assault on nature and democracy’'.

Hurunui District Council chief executive Hamish Dobbie said it remained unclear what projects would be included.

‘’I think if it succeeds in unclogging the process it could be a useful addition. It also seems to have focus on very large scale infrastructure, beyond the scale of what we would expect to see here. But until the government announces the projects it already knows about, we won’t know what its thinking is.’’

Kaikōura District Council strategy, policy and district plan manager Matt Hoggard said the legislation could make it easier for important projects in the district to get off the ground.

“We are aware of the importance of improving and maintaining relationships with iwi and our community and the need to balance speed with community involvement.”

Waimakariri District Council planning, regulation and environment general manager Kelly LaValley said the bill could be beneficial for new infrastructure projects.

“We want to ensure there is the right balance between efficiency, public involvement and achieving desired outcomes for the community and our environment.”

Similar to the Covid-19 response

In announcing the new legislation, Resource Management Act Minister Chris Bishop said it would create a “one-stop shop” system similar to fast-tracked consents as part of the previous Government’s Covid-19 response.