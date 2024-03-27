Highest Māori in the world: Tino Rangatiratanga flag makes it to Mount Everest

Matawhero Lloyd has been spending his time at Mount Everest's base camp.

The Tino Rangatiratanga is flying high at Mount Everest’s base camp, with one Māori man determined to make it to the summit.

Matawhero Lloyd (Ngā Ariki Kaipūtahi) is the one of the few Māori at the Mount Everest Base camp and is known for building a village on his pā site in Whatatutu a few years ago.

Lloyd said the journey on the maunga started when his children put a challenge to them and their whānau.

“I saw this as an opportunity to come along and to leave a lasting memory as a father to his boys. Along the way I started to get some extra thoughts and think my haki (flag) here I’ve taken all over the world.

“I couldn’t think of a more special place to represent Māori and our flag at base camp. The challenge now is someone has to take it to summit so, for everyone out there now listening, I’ve taken it the first leg and the last leg is the summit.”

Lloyd is encouraging Māori to make the trip over to Mount Everest.

He hopes a delegation of Māori will come to Mount Everest to share Māori culture and language.

A lot of people want to see the haka but “that will come and too tired to do it up at base camp yesterday,” he said.

To prepare for his journey he and his whānau climbed Tītīrangi (Kaiti Hill) in Gisborne.

“A mate of mine did a calculation said that if you climb it 68 times, it’s the height of Everest. It became the greatest challenge to our whānau in Te Tai Tairāwhiti to climb it 68 times.

“A great health boon for all of our whānau and I totally got behind that and agreed. I reckon if you can do maybe eight Kaiiti Hills every day with two layers of scarves on and wearing stuff like this, that’s good training and preparation.”







