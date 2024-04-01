Te Āti Awa’s ‘Try-a-Trade’ a chance for whānau to explore learning a trade

A Lower Hutt iwi-based organisation thinks a Try-a-Trade initiative could be a great way for whānau to get a feel for whether learning a trade interests them, without the need for any great commitment until they are sure.

Te Rūnanganui o Te Āti Awa has teamed up with WelTec in Petone on Try-a-Trade, a seven-week series of workshops that give participants a snapshot of what training in different trades would be like, including mechanical engineering, plastering, plumbing, carpentry, tiling, painting and electrical.

The initiative is aimed at anyone over the age of 18 and is focused on those who are not employed or studying.

“We are always looking at innovative ways to help those in our communities secure qualifications and jobs,” says Wirangi Luke, Te Rūnanganui o Te Āti Awa’s te tumu whakarae (chief executive).

Even though it’s a new approach for them, Luke says it’s worth giving a go because whānau wellbeing is a core goal.

“We have never tried this sort of approach before, but partnering with WelTec to give people the opportunity to try trades training seems a good way to expose them to the options available without daunting them with a huge commitment until they are sure.

“Initiatives like this are part of assuring the social, cultural, economic and environmental wellbeing for tāngata Te Āti Awa and the local community of Lower Hutt. We welcome those who would like to give the workshops a try.”

Te Rūnanganui o Te Āti Awa is working with the Ministry of Social Development and Te Puni Kōkiri to get the word out.